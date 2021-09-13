|Class 5A
|1. East St. Louis (2-1) lost to St John Bosco 42-26.
|2. Rochester (2-1) beat Sacred Heart Griffin 45-41.
|3. Oak Park (Fenwick) (2-1) lost to Providene 21-20.
|4. Providence (2-1) beat Oak Park (Fenwick).
|5. Marion (3-0) beat Highland 48-28.
|6. Mascoutah (3-0) beat Centralia 42-7.
|7. Peoria (2-1) beat Danville 58-36.
|8. Sycamore (2-1) beat Kaneland 56-28.
|9. Morris (3-0) beat Woodstock North 56-12.
|10. Metamora (3-0) beat East Peoria 49-6.
|(tie) Glenbard South (2-1) lost to South Elgin 35-7.
|Class 4A
|1. Joliet Catholic (3-0) beat De La Salle 48-14.
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) lost to Rochester 45-41.
|3. Richmond-Burton (3-0) beat Rochelle 34-7.
|4. Quincy Notre Dame (3-0) beat Marceline 49-7.
|5. St. Francis (2-1) beat Prospect 34-27.
|6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) beat NOrth Boone 28-14.
|7. Mt. Zion (2-1) lost to Mahomet-Seymour 35-27.
|8. Coal City (1-2) lost to Wilmington 10-7.
|9. Murphysboro (2-1) lost to Carterville 31-21.
|10. Chicago (Phillips) (1-2) beat Westinghouse 28-0.
|Class 3A
|1. Wilmington (3-0) beat Coal City 10-7.
|2. Princeton (3-0) beat Spring Valley Hall 49-20.
|3. Monticello (3-0) beat Olympia 46-22.
|4. Tolono Unity (3-0) beat Illinois Valley Central 55-21.
|5. Williamsville (2-1) beat Riverton 57-7.
|6. Montini (1-2) lost to Marmion 27-10.
|7. Byron (3-0) beat Rockford Lutheran 47-19.
|8. Farmington (3-0) beat West Hancock 61-20.
|9. Mt. Carmel (3-0) beat Robinson 50-6.
|10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-1) lost to Central Catholic 13-12.
|Class 2A
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) beat Moweaqua Central A & M 34-0.
|2. IC Catholic (3-0) beat Elmwood Park 68-0.
|3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) beat New Berlin 64-7.
|4. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) beat Althoff Catholic 31-13.
|5. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) beat RIdgeview 35-14.
|6. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) won by forfeit.
|(tie) Rockridge (2-1) beat Riverdale 55-12.
|8. Pana (3-0) beat Gillespie 44-13.
|9. Sterling Newman (2-1) beat Orion 27-13.
|10. Rushville-Industry (3-0) beat Lewistown 30-0.
|Class 1A
|1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) lost to Decatur St. Teresa 34-0.
|2. Lena-Winslow (3-0) beat Galena 20-0.
|3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) beat Triopia-Meredosia 14-9.
|4. Fulton (2-1) lost to Durand-Pecatonica 38-24.
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-1) lost to Princevile 9-8.
|6. Cumberland (3-0) beat Arthur Lovongton Atwood 45-0.
|7. Aurora Christian (3-0) beat Westmont 48-6.
|8. Camp Point Central (3-0) beat Unity Seymour 42-34.
|9. Carrollton (2-1) beat Pleasant Hill Western 55-14.
|10. St. Bede (2-1) lost to Kewanee 51-27.