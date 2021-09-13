Class 8A
School
1. Naperville Central (2-1) lost to Detroit Catholic Central, MI, 17-14.
2. Maine South (3-0) beat Fremd 47-14.
3. Chicago (Marist) (3-0) beat Nazareth 28-14.
4. Gurnee Warren (2-1) beat Zion-Benton 56-0.
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley (3-0) beat St. Mary's Adolescent Ed 26-21.
6. Lincoln-Way East (2-1) beat Stagg 42-0.
(tie) Glenbard West (3-0) beat Oak Park 60-20.
8. Bolingbrook (3-0) beat Lincoln-Way West 23-17.
9. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0) beat Lincoln-Way Central 44-2.
10. Hinsdale Central (2-1) beat Lyons Township 35-16.
Class 7A
1. Loyola (3-0) beat St. Rita 37-7.
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-0) beat Notre Dame College Prep 55-20.
3. Brother Rice (3-0) beat Benet 42-6.
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (1-2) lost to Loyola 37-7.
5. Wheaton North (1-2) lost to Batavia 23-20.
6. St. Charles North (2-1) lost to Wheaton-Warrenville South 12-10.
7. Batavia (3-0) beat Wheaton North 23-20.
8. Hersey (3-0) beat Maine East 63-0.
9. Prospect (2-1) lost to St. Francis 34-27.
10. Pekin (3-0) beat Dunlap 27-7.
Class 6A
1. Cary-Grove (3-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 48-14.
2. Kankakee (3-0) beat Chicago Hope 56-20.
3. Crete-Monee (2-1) beat Thornton Township 61-0.
4. Lemont (3-0) beat Palos Heights Shepard 37-13.
5. Springfield (3-0) beat Eisenhower 57-13.
6. Crystal Lake Central (2-1) lost to Cary Grove 48-14.
7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (3-0) beat Huntley 27-7.
8. Washington (2-1) beat Limestone 45-0.
9. Lake Forest (2-1) beat Stevenson 42-17.
10. Kenwood (3-0) beat Hubbard 41-0.
Class 5A
1. East St. Louis (2-1) lost to St John Bosco 42-26.
2. Rochester (2-1) beat Sacred Heart Griffin 45-41.
3. Oak Park (Fenwick) (2-1) lost to Providene 21-20.
4. Providence (2-1) beat Oak Park (Fenwick).
5. Marion (3-0) beat Highland 48-28.
6. Mascoutah (3-0) beat Centralia 42-7.
7. Peoria (2-1) beat Danville 58-36.
8. Sycamore (2-1) beat Kaneland 56-28.
9. Morris (3-0) beat Woodstock North 56-12.
10. Metamora (3-0) beat East Peoria 49-6.
(tie) Glenbard South (2-1) lost to South Elgin 35-7.
Class 4A
1. Joliet Catholic (3-0) beat De La Salle 48-14.
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-1) lost to Rochester 45-41.
3. Richmond-Burton (3-0) beat Rochelle 34-7.
4. Quincy Notre Dame (3-0) beat Marceline 49-7.
5. St. Francis (2-1) beat Prospect 34-27.
6. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) beat NOrth Boone 28-14.
7. Mt. Zion (2-1) lost to Mahomet-Seymour 35-27.
8. Coal City (1-2) lost to Wilmington 10-7.
9. Murphysboro (2-1) lost to Carterville 31-21.
10. Chicago (Phillips) (1-2) beat Westinghouse 28-0.
Class 3A
1. Wilmington (3-0) beat Coal City 10-7.
2. Princeton (3-0) beat Spring Valley Hall 49-20.
3. Monticello (3-0) beat Olympia 46-22.
4. Tolono Unity (3-0) beat Illinois Valley Central 55-21.
5. Williamsville (2-1) beat Riverton 57-7.
6. Montini (1-2) lost to Marmion 27-10.
7. Byron (3-0) beat Rockford Lutheran 47-19.
8. Farmington (3-0) beat West Hancock 61-20.
9. Mt. Carmel (3-0) beat Robinson 50-6.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-1) lost to Central Catholic 13-12.
Class 2A
1. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) beat Moweaqua Central A & M 34-0.
2. IC Catholic (3-0) beat Elmwood Park 68-0.
3. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) beat New Berlin 64-7.
4. Breese Mater Dei (3-0) beat Althoff Catholic 31-13.
5. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) beat RIdgeview 35-14.
6. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) won by forfeit.
(tie) Rockridge (2-1) beat Riverdale 55-12.
8. Pana (3-0) beat Gillespie 44-13.
9. Sterling Newman (2-1) beat Orion 27-13.
10. Rushville-Industry (3-0) beat Lewistown 30-0.
Class 1A
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-1) lost to Decatur St. Teresa 34-0.
2. Lena-Winslow (3-0) beat Galena 20-0.
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) beat Triopia-Meredosia 14-9.
4. Fulton (2-1) lost to Durand-Pecatonica 38-24.
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-1) lost to Princevile 9-8.
6. Cumberland (3-0) beat Arthur Lovongton Atwood 45-0.
7. Aurora Christian (3-0) beat Westmont 48-6.
8. Camp Point Central (3-0) beat Unity Seymour 42-34.
9. Carrollton (2-1) beat Pleasant Hill Western 55-14.
10. St. Bede (2-1) lost to Kewanee 51-27.

