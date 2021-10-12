Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (7)
|(7-0)
|70
|1
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(7-0)
|62
|2
|3. Maine South
|(6-1)
|52
|4
|4. Gurnee Warren
|(6-1)
|51
|3
|5. Lockport
|(7-0)
|40
|5
|6. Chicago (Marist)
|(5-2)
|38
|6
|7. South Elgin
|(7-0)
|23
|7
|8. Hinsdale Central
|(6-1)
|14
|NR
|9. Glenbard West
|(6-1)
|10
|9
|10. York
|(6-1)
|7
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Batavia (7)
|(7-0)
|88
|2
|2. Brother Rice (2)
|(5-2)
|79
|1
|3. Wheaton North
|(6-1)
|73
|3
|4. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(5-2)
|57
|4
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(5-2)
|50
|5
|6. Hersey
|(7-0)
|43
|6
|7. Normal Community
|(7-0)
|38
|7
|8. Hononegah
|(7-0)
|32
|8
|9. Prospect
|(6-1)
|15
|9
|10. Moline
|(6-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (8)
|(6-1)
|98
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (2)
|(7-0)
|91
|2
|3. Kankakee
|(7-0)
|75
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(7-0)
|72
|6
|5. Lemont
|(7-0)
|59
|4
|6. Crete-Monee
|(5-2)
|49
|5
|7. Wauconda
|(7-0)
|30
|7
|8. Oak Lawn Richards
|(6-1)
|24
|NR
|9. Kenwood
|(7-0)
|20
|8
|(tie) Lake Forest
|(6-1)
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (9)
|(6-1)
|90
|1
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick)
|(5-2)
|77
|2
|3. Mascoutah
|(7-0)
|72
|3
|4. Morris
|(7-0)
|57
|4
|5. Sterling
|(6-1)
|54
|5
|6. Mahomet-Seymour
|(7-0)
|41
|6
|7. Peoria
|(5-2)
|38
|8
|8. Glenbard South
|(6-1)
|26
|9
|9. Marion
|(6-1)
|13
|10
|10. Sycamore
|(4-2)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Aurora (Marmion) 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (10)
|(7-0)
|100
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(6-1)
|85
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(7-0)
|82
|3
|4. Kewanee
|(7-0)
|58
|5
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(6-1)
|54
|6
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|(5-2)
|46
|7
|7. St. Francis
|(5-2)
|45
|4
|8. Coal City
|(5-2)
|26
|8
|9. Stillman Valley
|(6-1)
|24
|9
|10. Peoria Notre Dame
|(5-2)
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (4)
|(7-0)
|94
|1
|2. IC Catholic (6)
|(7-0)
|85
|2
|3. Williamsville
|(6-1)
|69
|5
|4. Byron
|(7-0)
|68
|6
|5. Tolono Unity
|(7-0)
|66
|4
|6. Princeton
|(6-1)
|47
|8
|7. Farmington
|(7-0)
|34
|7
|8. Monticello
|(6-1)
|28
|3
|9. Mt. Carmel
|(6-0)
|13
|NR
|(tie) Durand
|(6-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (10)
|(7-0)
|100
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei
|(7-0)
|87
|2
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|(7-0)
|74
|3
|4. Maroa-Forsyth
|(6-1)
|73
|4
|5. Bismarck-Henning
|(7-0)
|62
|5
|6. Pana
|(7-0)
|44
|6
|7. Knoxville
|(7-0)
|40
|7
|8. Athens
|(6-1)
|24
|9
|9. Bishop McNamara
|(4-3)
|16
|NR
|10. Clifton Central
|(5-2)
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Carrollton (7)
|(6-1)
|80
|2
|2. Lena-Winslow (1)
|(6-1)
|73
|1
|3. Abingdon (1)
|(7-0)
|71
|T3
|4. Camp Point Central
|(6-1)
|65
|T3
|5. Fulton
|(5-2)
|44
|NR
|6. Forreston
|(5-2)
|36
|5
|7. Ottawa Marquette
|(6-1)
|35
|10
|8. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(5-2)
|34
|9
|9. St. Bede
|(5-2)
|20
|7
|10. Aurora Christian
|(4-2)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 2, Winchester West Central 2.
|———