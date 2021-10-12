Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (7)(7-0)701
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley(7-0)622
3. Maine South(6-1)524
4. Gurnee Warren(6-1)513
5. Lockport(7-0)405
6. Chicago (Marist)(5-2)386
7. South Elgin(7-0)237
8. Hinsdale Central(6-1)14NR
9. Glenbard West(6-1)109
10. York(6-1)78

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Batavia (7)(7-0)882
2. Brother Rice (2)(5-2)791
3. Wheaton North(6-1)733
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel(5-2)574
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(5-2)505
6. Hersey(7-0)436
7. Normal Community(7-0)387
8. Hononegah(7-0)328
9. Prospect(6-1)159
10. Moline(6-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (8)(6-1)981
2. Cary-Grove (2)(7-0)912
3. Kankakee(7-0)753
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(7-0)726
5. Lemont(7-0)594
6. Crete-Monee(5-2)495
7. Wauconda(7-0)307
8. Oak Lawn Richards(6-1)24NR
9. Kenwood(7-0)208
(tie) Lake Forest(6-1)2010

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (9)(6-1)901
2. Oak Park (Fenwick)(5-2)772
3. Mascoutah(7-0)723
4. Morris(7-0)574
5. Sterling(6-1)545
6. Mahomet-Seymour(7-0)416
7. Peoria(5-2)388
8. Glenbard South(6-1)269
9. Marion(6-1)1310
10. Sycamore(4-2)12NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Aurora (Marmion) 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (10)(7-0)1001
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(6-1)852
3. Richmond-Burton(7-0)823
4. Kewanee(7-0)585
5. Genoa-Kingston(6-1)546
6. Chicago (Phillips)(5-2)467
7. St. Francis(5-2)454
8. Coal City(5-2)268
9. Stillman Valley(6-1)249
10. Peoria Notre Dame(5-2)2010

Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (4)(7-0)941
2. IC Catholic (6)(7-0)852
3. Williamsville(6-1)695
4. Byron(7-0)686
5. Tolono Unity(7-0)664
6. Princeton(6-1)478
7. Farmington(7-0)347
8. Monticello(6-1)283
9. Mt. Carmel(6-0)13NR
(tie) Durand(6-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (10)(7-0)1001
2. Breese Mater Dei(7-0)872
3. Downs Tri-Valley(7-0)743
4. Maroa-Forsyth(6-1)734
5. Bismarck-Henning(7-0)625
6. Pana(7-0)446
7. Knoxville(7-0)407
8. Athens(6-1)249
9. Bishop McNamara(4-3)16NR
10. Clifton Central(5-2)108

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Carrollton (7)(6-1)802
2. Lena-Winslow (1)(6-1)731
3. Abingdon (1)(7-0)71T3
4. Camp Point Central(6-1)65T3
5. Fulton(5-2)44NR
6. Forreston(5-2)365
7. Ottawa Marquette(6-1)3510
8. Moweaqua Central A&M(5-2)349
9. St. Bede(5-2)207
10. Aurora Christian(4-2)16NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 2, Winchester West Central 2.

———

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you