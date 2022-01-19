Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (3)17-2711
1. Stevenson (2)22-1712
3. Loyola20-2494
(tie) Fremd(3)17-4495
5. Edwardsville17-4407
6. Kenwood14-4376
7. Normal Community18-3338
8. Hersey19-4273
9. Naperville North20-21810
10. O'Fallon17-39NR
(tie) Bolingbrook12-39NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6. Lyons 6. Downers North 4. Whitney Young 3. Geneva 3. Hononegah 2. Marist 2. South Elgin 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (9)22-0991
2. Sycamore (1)18-0763
3. Peoria Notre Dame17-1696
4. Nazareth18-1677
5. Peoria Central15-3595
6. Morton16-3542
7. Lincoln17-4374
8. Mattoon20-2288
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial19-31810
10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic18-5139

Others receiving votes: Metamora 11. Deerfield 9. Washington 5. Springfield 2. Providence 2. Dixon 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (8)21-11141
2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)16-11052
3. Illini West (Carthage)(3)23-1973
4. Pana23-1767
(tie) Paris21-3764
6. Carterville18-5456
7. Fieldcrest21-1369
8. Teutopolis12-6335
9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood19-12710
10. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)15-7207

Others receiving votes: Eureka 10. Peotone 8. Freeburg 7. Fairfield 2. Sherrard 2. Rockridge 1. Marshall 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Okawville (6)23-0962
2. Brimfield (3)17-3781
3. Cowden-Herrick18-1676
4. Tri-County17-364T3
5. River Ridge16-156T3
6. Mendon Unity19-4544
7. Serena21-2328
8. Galena18-329NR
9. Brown County18-4287
10. Havana16-4119

Others receiving votes: Elmwood 10. Christopher 8. Neoga 5. Carlyle 5. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Morrison 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Greenfield 1.

