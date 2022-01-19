Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (3)
|17-2
|71
|1
|1. Stevenson (2)
|22-1
|71
|2
|3. Loyola
|20-2
|49
|4
|(tie) Fremd
|(3)
|17-4
|49
|5
|5. Edwardsville
|17-4
|40
|7
|6. Kenwood
|14-4
|37
|6
|7. Normal Community
|18-3
|33
|8
|8. Hersey
|19-4
|27
|3
|9. Naperville North
|20-2
|18
|10
|10. O'Fallon
|17-3
|9
|NR
|(tie) Bolingbrook
|12-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6. Lyons 6. Downers North 4. Whitney Young 3. Geneva 3. Hononegah 2. Marist 2. South Elgin 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (9)
|22-0
|99
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|18-0
|76
|3
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|17-1
|69
|6
|4. Nazareth
|18-1
|67
|7
|5. Peoria Central
|15-3
|59
|5
|6. Morton
|16-3
|54
|2
|7. Lincoln
|17-4
|37
|4
|8. Mattoon
|20-2
|28
|8
|9. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|19-3
|18
|10
|10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|18-5
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Metamora 11. Deerfield 9. Washington 5. Springfield 2. Providence 2. Dixon 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (8)
|21-1
|114
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)
|16-1
|105
|2
|3. Illini West (Carthage)
|(3)
|23-1
|97
|3
|4. Pana
|23-1
|76
|7
|(tie) Paris
|21-3
|76
|4
|6. Carterville
|18-5
|45
|6
|7. Fieldcrest
|21-1
|36
|9
|8. Teutopolis
|12-6
|33
|5
|9. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|19-1
|27
|10
|10. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)
|15-7
|20
|7
Others receiving votes: Eureka 10. Peotone 8. Freeburg 7. Fairfield 2. Sherrard 2. Rockridge 1. Marshall 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Okawville (6)
|23-0
|96
|2
|2. Brimfield (3)
|17-3
|78
|1
|3. Cowden-Herrick
|18-1
|67
|6
|4. Tri-County
|17-3
|64
|T3
|5. River Ridge
|16-1
|56
|T3
|6. Mendon Unity
|19-4
|54
|4
|7. Serena
|21-2
|32
|8
|8. Galena
|18-3
|29
|NR
|9. Brown County
|18-4
|28
|7
|10. Havana
|16-4
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 10. Christopher 8. Neoga 5. Carlyle 5. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Morrison 2. Effingham St. Anthony 2. Greenfield 1.
