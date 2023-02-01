Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fremd (3)
|24-2
|55
|2
|2. Bolingbrook (2)
|22-3
|51
|4
|3. Geneva (1)
|21-3
|50
|3
|4. Alton
|25-1
|48
|1
|5. Kenwood
|23-4
|33
|8
|6. O'Fallon
|24-4
|26
|9
|7. Normal Community
|25-3
|18
|5
|8. Maine South
|21-5
|15
|7
|9. Whitney Young
|18-5
|12
|6
|10. Benet
|17-6
|5
|NR
|(tie) Libertyville
|23-4
|5
|NR
|(tie) St. Charles North
|22-5
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (5)
|23-1
|59
|1
|2. Lincoln (1)
|26-0
|54
|2
|3. Peoria Central
|20-3
|44
|3
|4. Montini
|21-5
|40
|6
|5. Carmel
|20-5
|33
|7
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|21-3
|29
|4
|7. Washington
|21-3
|28
|5
|8. St. Ignatius
|22-4
|21
|8
|9. Rockford Boylan
|24-4
|11
|9
|10. Geneseo
|22-6
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)
|24-1
|80
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|24-0
|71
|2
|3. Teutopolis
|24-3
|60
|3
|4. Byron
|25-2
|55
|4
|5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|24-1
|35
|6
|6. Central Southeastern
|23-3
|34
|8
|7. Fieldcrest
|25-3
|28
|NR
|8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|24-4
|25
|7
|9. Paris
|23-3
|15
|10
|10. Peotone
|24-1
|11
|5
|(tie) DePaul College Prep
|20-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (6)
|26-1
|74
|1
|2. Tuscola (1)
|28-0
|70
|2
|3. Okawville (1)
|22-4
|60
|3
|4. Brown County
|27-3
|54
|4
|5. Mendon Unity
|28-3
|52
|5
|6. Havana
|24-3
|44
|6
|7. Neoga
|26-3
|29
|8
|8. Elmwood
|24-4
|25
|9
|9. Effingham St. Anthony
|21-5
|10
|10
|10. Father McGivney Catholic
|23-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.
