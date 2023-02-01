Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Fremd (3)24-2552
2. Bolingbrook (2)22-3514
3. Geneva (1)21-3503
4. Alton25-1481
5. Kenwood23-4338
6. O'Fallon24-4269
7. Normal Community25-3185
8. Maine South21-5157
9. Whitney Young18-5126
10. Benet17-65NR
(tie) Libertyville23-45NR
(tie) St. Charles North22-5510

Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (5)23-1591
2. Lincoln (1)26-0542
3. Peoria Central20-3443
4. Montini21-5406
5. Carmel20-5337
6. Peoria Notre Dame21-3294
7. Washington21-3285
8. St. Ignatius22-4218
9. Rockford Boylan24-4119
10. Geneseo22-66NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (8)24-1801
2. Petersburg PORTA24-0712
3. Teutopolis24-3603
4. Byron25-2554
5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)24-1356
6. Central Southeastern23-3348
7. Fieldcrest25-328NR
8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw24-4257
9. Paris23-31510
10. Peotone24-1115
(tie) DePaul College Prep20-411NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (6)26-1741
2. Tuscola (1)28-0702
3. Okawville (1)22-4603
4. Brown County27-3544
5. Mendon Unity28-3525
6. Havana24-3446
7. Neoga26-3298
8. Elmwood24-4259
9. Effingham St. Anthony21-51010
10. Father McGivney Catholic23-39NR

Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.

