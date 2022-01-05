|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet
|14-2
|59
|5
|2. Stevenson (2)
|17-1
|57
|NR
|3. Hersey (3)
|14-3
|54
|1
|4. Kenwood
|(1)
|10-3
|48
|6
|5. Loyola
|16-2
|33
|4
|6. Edwardsville
|12-4
|31
|3
|(tie) Fremd
|(2)
|14-4
|31
|NR
|8. Lyons
|14-3
|21
|NR
|(tie) Normal Community
|12-3
|21
|8
|10. Bolingbrook
|6-3
|16
|2
Others receiving votes: Geneva 12. Naperville North 10. Whitney Young 9. O'Fallon 7. Marist 7. Simeon 7. Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Hononegah 3. Joliet West 2. South Elgin 2. St. Charles East 1. Lincoln-Way East 1. Alton 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (6)
|16-0
|76
|4
|2. Morton
|13-2
|51
|2
|3. Peoria Central (1)
|12-3
|49
|1
|4. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|14-2
|45
|3
|5. Sycamore
|14-0
|42
|7
|6. Lincoln
|15-2
|31
|NR
|7. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|12-3
|28
|5
|8. Metamora
|14-2
|27
|6
|9. Nazareth (1)
|13-1
|26
|NR
|10. Mattoon
|13-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Peoria Notre Dame 14. Dixon 11. Washington 8. Providence 4. Mount Vernon 3. Deerfield 1. Ottawa 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (9)
|17-0
|99
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)
|12-0
|90
|2
|3. Paris
|15-2
|68
|3
|4. Illini West (Carthage)
|16-1
|52
|NR
|5. Teutopolis
|10-3
|34
|T8
|6. Fieldcrest
|18-0
|29
|NR
|7. Carterville
|14-5
|24
|T4
|(tie) Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|12-4
|24
|NR
|9. Monmouth-Roseville
|15-1
|20
|NR
|(tie) Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|16-1
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Pana 16. Eureka 14. Freeburg 14. Fairfield 12. Benton 12. Breese Mater Dei 8. Peotone 5. Breese Central 4. Princeton 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. DuQuoin 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brimfield (6)
|13-2
|101
|1
|2. Okawville (5)
|17-0
|88
|NR
|3. Mendon Unity
|13-2
|76
|3
|4. Shiloh
|13-3
|61
|4
|5. River Ridge
|13-0
|59
|6
|6. Cowden-Herrick
|14-1
|52
|9
|7. Brown County
|15-2
|36
|NR
|8. Serena
|17-2
|33
|NR
|9. Havana
|11-3
|29
|5
|10. Neoga
|14-2
|24
|NR
|(tie) Carlyle
|16-2
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 6. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 6. Stockton 4. Galena 4. Catlin (Salt Fork) 1. Christopher 1.
