Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet14-2595
2. Stevenson (2)17-157NR
3. Hersey (3)14-3541
4. Kenwood(1)10-3486
5. Loyola16-2334
6. Edwardsville12-4313
(tie) Fremd(2)14-431NR
8. Lyons14-321NR
(tie) Normal Community12-3218
10. Bolingbrook6-3162

Others receiving votes: Geneva 12. Naperville North 10. Whitney Young 9. O'Fallon 7. Marist 7. Simeon 7. Homewood-Flossmoor 7. Hononegah 3. Joliet West 2. South Elgin 2. St. Charles East 1. Lincoln-Way East 1. Alton 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (6)16-0764
2. Morton13-2512
3. Peoria Central (1)12-3491
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial14-2453
5. Sycamore14-0427
6. Lincoln15-231NR
7. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic12-3285
8. Metamora14-2276
9. Nazareth (1)13-126NR
10. Mattoon13-123NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Notre Dame 14. Dixon 11. Washington 8. Providence 4. Mount Vernon 3. Deerfield 1. Ottawa 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (9)17-0991
2. Quincy Notre Dame (1)12-0902
3. Paris15-2683
4. Illini West (Carthage)16-152NR
5. Teutopolis10-334T8
6. Fieldcrest18-029NR
7. Carterville14-524T4
(tie) Chicago (Noble Street Butler)12-424NR
9. Monmouth-Roseville15-120NR
(tie) Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood16-12010

Others receiving votes: Pana 16. Eureka 14. Freeburg 14. Fairfield 12. Benton 12. Breese Mater Dei 8. Peotone 5. Breese Central 4. Princeton 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 2. DuQuoin 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brimfield (6)13-21011
2. Okawville (5)17-088NR
3. Mendon Unity13-2763
4. Shiloh13-3614
5. River Ridge13-0596
6. Cowden-Herrick14-1529
7. Brown County15-236NR
8. Serena17-233NR
9. Havana11-3295
10. Neoga14-224NR
(tie) Carlyle16-224NR

Others receiving votes: Father McGivney Catholic 6. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 6. Stockton 4. Galena 4. Catlin (Salt Fork) 1. Christopher 1.

