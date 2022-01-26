Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stevenson (6)
|24-1
|75
|T1
|2. Benet (2)
|20-2
|73
|T1
|3. Loyola
|22-2
|58
|T3
|4. Edwardsville
|19-4
|45
|4
|5. Kenwood
|16-4
|38
|5
|6. Naperville North
|22-2
|28
|6
|7. Fremd
|20-5
|27
|T3
|8. Normal Community
|19-4
|25
|7
|9. Hersey
|22-4
|23
|8
|10. Barrington
|19-5
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 12. O'Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (9)
|24-0
|99
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|21-0
|76
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|19-1
|69
|3
|4. Peoria Central
|19-3
|66
|5
|(tie) Morton
|20-3
|66
|6
|6. Nazareth
|19-2
|61
|4
|7. Mattoon
|20-2
|34
|8
|8. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|22-3
|26
|9
|9. Lincoln
|18-6
|20
|7
|10. Metamora
|18-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6. Montini 5. Washington 5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 4. Waterloo 1. Mahomet-Seymour 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (5)
|19-1
|104
|2
|2. Winnebago (6)
|23-2
|101
|1
|3. Illini West (Carthage)
|24-2
|83
|3
|4. Pana
|23-1
|76
|T4
|5. Paris
|22-3
|63
|T4
|6. Carterville
|20-5
|39
|6
|7. Fieldcrest
|23-1
|37
|7
|(tie) Teutopolis
|14-6
|37
|8
|9. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|18-8
|26
|10
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|22-2
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Peotone 9. Freeburg 4. Chester 3. Clinton 3. Sherrard 2. Benton 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Okawville (8)
|24-1
|106
|1
|2. Brimfield (3)
|19-4
|96
|2
|3. Tri-County
|21-3
|86
|4
|4. Mendon Unity
|21-4
|68
|6
|5. Serena
|24-2
|46
|7
|6. River Ridge
|17-2
|36
|5
|7. Brown County
|21-4
|33
|9
|8. Galena
|20-3
|32
|8
|9. Neoga
|19-4
|27
|NR
|10. Cowden-Herrick
|19-4
|24
|3
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 23. Greenfield 7. Christopher 5. Carlyle 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Elmwood 3. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Catlin (Salt Fork) 1. Havana 1. Morrison 1. Mt. Pulaski 1.
