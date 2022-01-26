Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Stevenson (6)24-175T1
2. Benet (2)20-273T1
3. Loyola22-258T3
4. Edwardsville19-4454
5. Kenwood16-4385
6. Naperville North22-2286
7. Fremd20-527T3
8. Normal Community19-4257
9. Hersey22-4238
10. Barrington19-520NR

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 12. O'Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Homewood-Flossmoor 4. Hononegah 1. Whitney Young 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Geneseo (9)24-0991
2. Sycamore (1)21-0762
3. Peoria Notre Dame19-1693
4. Peoria Central19-3665
(tie) Morton20-3666
6. Nazareth19-2614
7. Mattoon20-2348
8. Bethalto Civic Memorial22-3269
9. Lincoln18-6207
10. Metamora18-211NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6. Montini 5. Washington 5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 4. Waterloo 1. Mahomet-Seymour 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (5)19-11042
2. Winnebago (6)23-21011
3. Illini West (Carthage)24-2833
4. Pana23-176T4
5. Paris22-363T4
6. Carterville20-5396
7. Fieldcrest23-1377
(tie) Teutopolis14-6378
9. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)18-82610
10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood22-2159

Others receiving votes: Peotone 9. Freeburg 4. Chester 3. Clinton 3. Sherrard 2. Benton 1. Princeton 1. Rockridge 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Okawville (8)24-11061
2. Brimfield (3)19-4962
3. Tri-County21-3864
4. Mendon Unity21-4686
5. Serena24-2467
6. River Ridge17-2365
7. Brown County21-4339
8. Galena20-3328
9. Neoga19-427NR
10. Cowden-Herrick19-4243

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 23. Greenfield 7. Christopher 5. Carlyle 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Elmwood 3. Father McGivney Catholic 1. Catlin (Salt Fork) 1. Havana 1. Morrison 1. Mt. Pulaski 1.

