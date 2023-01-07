ILLINOIS ST. (7-10)
Lewis 2-8 4-4 8, McChesney 3-5 0-0 6, Burford 5-12 1-1 12, Kasubke 0-3 0-0 0, Poindexter 5-8 6-6 18, Knight 5-8 4-5 15, Sissoko 3-4 1-1 7, Sandage 1-1 0-0 3, Petrakis 0-1 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 16-17 69.
EVANSVILLE (4-13)
Smith 2-7 3-4 9, Bobe 3-5 0-0 8, Coleman 5-11 4-4 16, Strawbridge 5-13 5-11 16, Toumi 1-8 3-6 5, Phillips 1-2 2-3 4, Moncrief 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 18-48 18-29 61.
Halftime_Illinois St. 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 5-16 (Poindexter 2-5, Sandage 1-1, Knight 1-2, Burford 1-4, Kasubke 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Sissoko 0-1), Evansville 7-16 (Coleman 2-3, Bobe 2-4, Smith 2-6, Strawbridge 1-3). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Illinois St. 35 (Lewis 7), Evansville 20 (Phillips 7). Assists_Illinois St. 14 (Burford 6), Evansville 7 (Phillips 2). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 23, Evansville 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.