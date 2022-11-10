|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|34
|1-7
|2-4
|6-14
|2
|2
|4
|McChesney
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Burford
|24
|0-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|0
|Knight
|21
|2-3
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|1
|5
|Poindexter
|32
|3-8
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|11
|Kasubke
|28
|4-7
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Petrakis
|22
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|10
|Sandage
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Kotov
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Andrews
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-47
|11-13
|8-36
|12
|15
|54
Percentages: FG .362, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Kasubke 4-5, Petrakis 2-7, McChesney 1-1, Sandage 1-1, Poindexter 1-4, Knight 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lewis, McChesney, Petrakis).
Turnovers: 15 (Burford 4, Lewis 3, Kasubke 2, Poindexter 2, Knight, Kotov, Petrakis, Sandage).
Steals: 6 (Kasubke 2, Burford, Petrakis, Poindexter, Sandage).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bizimana
|18
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hamlin
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Hodges
|25
|5-7
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|4
|14
|Luers
|22
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Rose
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|2
|8
|Donaldson
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Carlesimo
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Malone
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Ellington
|12
|2-2
|4-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Bolis
|9
|1-3
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Thomas
|4
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|9-15
|11-32
|7
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .333, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Hodges 1-1, Donaldson 1-4, Malone 0-1, Bizimana 0-2, Luers 0-2, Carlesimo 0-4, Rose 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bizimana, Bolis, Donaldson, Ellington, Hamlin).
Turnovers: 9 (Hamlin 3, Luers 2, Carlesimo, Ellington, Malone, Rose).
Steals: 9 (Bolis 3, Malone 2, Rose 2, Ellington, Luers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois St.
|28
|26
|—
|54
|E. Illinois
|16
|33
|—
|49
A_1,385 (5,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.