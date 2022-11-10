FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis341-72-46-14224
McChesney182-40-00-2125
Burford240-70-00-3230
Knight212-31-10-5015
Poindexter323-84-40-41011
Kasubke284-74-41-42216
Petrakis224-100-01-32310
Sandage111-10-00-1203
Kotov80-00-00-0010
Andrews10-00-00-0010
Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-4711-138-36121554

Percentages: FG .362, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Kasubke 4-5, Petrakis 2-7, McChesney 1-1, Sandage 1-1, Poindexter 1-4, Knight 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lewis, McChesney, Petrakis).

Turnovers: 15 (Burford 4, Lewis 3, Kasubke 2, Poindexter 2, Knight, Kotov, Petrakis, Sandage).

Steals: 6 (Kasubke 2, Burford, Petrakis, Poindexter, Sandage).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bizimana181-80-00-1012
Hamlin141-42-21-4014
Hodges255-73-40-41414
Luers220-40-00-3120
Rose304-110-03-8328
Donaldson272-70-01-1025
Carlesimo231-50-01-1212
Malone162-50-00-2034
Ellington122-24-51-2008
Bolis91-30-23-4002
Thomas40-10-21-2000
Totals20019-579-1511-3271649

Percentages: FG .333, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Hodges 1-1, Donaldson 1-4, Malone 0-1, Bizimana 0-2, Luers 0-2, Carlesimo 0-4, Rose 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bizimana, Bolis, Donaldson, Ellington, Hamlin).

Turnovers: 9 (Hamlin 3, Luers 2, Carlesimo, Ellington, Malone, Rose).

Steals: 9 (Bolis 3, Malone 2, Rose 2, Ellington, Luers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St.282654
E. Illinois163349

A_1,385 (5,400).

