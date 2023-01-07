FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis292-84-41-7248
McChesney223-50-01-5136
Burford325-121-12-66312
Kasubke140-30-02-4140
Poindexter345-86-61-51118
Knight305-84-50-30015
Sissoko163-41-10-4047
Sandage141-10-00-0223
Petrakis60-10-00-0020
Kotov20-00-00-0100
Schmitt10-00-00-1000
Totals20024-5016-177-35142369

Percentages: FG .480, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Poindexter 2-5, Sandage 1-1, Knight 1-2, Burford 1-4, Kasubke 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Sissoko 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McChesney).

Turnovers: 17 (McChesney 5, Poindexter 3, Knight 2, Lewis 2, Sandage 2, Burford, Kotov, Sissoko).

Steals: 8 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight, Poindexter, Sandage).

Technical Fouls: Lewis, 5:10 second.

FGFTReb
EVANSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith302-73-40-0139
Bobe343-50-00-1148
Coleman405-114-40-41516
Strawbridge395-135-111-31216
Toumi241-83-62-5145
Phillips291-22-30-7214
Moncrief41-21-10-0023
Totals20018-4818-293-2072161

Percentages: FG .375, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Coleman 2-3, Bobe 2-4, Smith 2-6, Strawbridge 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Strawbridge 4, Coleman 3, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Bobe, Moncrief, Phillips).

Steals: 6 (Strawbridge 3, Bobe 2, Phillips).

Technical Fouls: Smith, 13:46 first.

Illinois St.343569
Evansville313061

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

