|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|29
|2-8
|4-4
|1-7
|2
|4
|8
|McChesney
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Burford
|32
|5-12
|1-1
|2-6
|6
|3
|12
|Kasubke
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|0
|Poindexter
|34
|5-8
|6-6
|1-5
|1
|1
|18
|Knight
|30
|5-8
|4-5
|0-3
|0
|0
|15
|Sissoko
|16
|3-4
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|4
|7
|Sandage
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Petrakis
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Kotov
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Schmitt
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|16-17
|7-35
|14
|23
|69
Percentages: FG .480, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Poindexter 2-5, Sandage 1-1, Knight 1-2, Burford 1-4, Kasubke 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Sissoko 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McChesney).
Turnovers: 17 (McChesney 5, Poindexter 3, Knight 2, Lewis 2, Sandage 2, Burford, Kotov, Sissoko).
Steals: 8 (Lewis 3, Burford 2, Knight, Poindexter, Sandage).
Technical Fouls: Lewis, 5:10 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|30
|2-7
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|9
|Bobe
|34
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|8
|Coleman
|40
|5-11
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|5
|16
|Strawbridge
|39
|5-13
|5-11
|1-3
|1
|2
|16
|Toumi
|24
|1-8
|3-6
|2-5
|1
|4
|5
|Phillips
|29
|1-2
|2-3
|0-7
|2
|1
|4
|Moncrief
|4
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-48
|18-29
|3-20
|7
|21
|61
Percentages: FG .375, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Coleman 2-3, Bobe 2-4, Smith 2-6, Strawbridge 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Strawbridge 4, Coleman 3, Smith 2, Toumi 2, Bobe, Moncrief, Phillips).
Steals: 6 (Strawbridge 3, Bobe 2, Phillips).
Technical Fouls: Smith, 13:46 first.
|Illinois St.
|34
|35
|—
|69
|Evansville
|31
|30
|—
|61
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.