FGFTReb
UTSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alley264-120-02-6129
Germany307-143-64-50417
Czumbel232-50-00-2234
Deing345-162-21-52014
Sabally200-40-04-7110
Tucker293-46-100-42412
Farmer162-80-03-3024
Bofinger101-10-12-2122
McNeill91-10-00-0002
Addo-Ankrah20-00-00-0000
Jabbar10-10-00-0000
Totals20025-6611-1916-3491864

Percentages: FG .379, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Deing 2-8, Alley 1-3, Germany 0-1, Jabbar 0-1, Czumbel 0-2, Sabally 0-2, Farmer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Germany).

Turnovers: 10 (Tucker 4, Deing 2, Germany 2, Alley, Czumbel).

Steals: 7 (Bofinger 2, Tucker 2, Czumbel, Deing, Germany).

Technical Fouls: Alley, 10:09 second; Czumbel, 10:09 second.

FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatman208-111-42-31417
Lewis201-10-01-3132
Fleming293-50-02-8458
Freeman294-102-20-28310
Reeves349-140-01-104221
Strong244-81-20-21012
McChesney162-60-01-3005
Schmitt142-40-02-6254
Ndiaye50-01-21-1001
Miller40-10-01-1010
Sissoko20-01-20-1001
Washington20-00-00-0000
J.Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20033-606-1211-40212381

Percentages: FG .550, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Strong 3-5, Reeves 3-7, Fleming 2-4, McChesney 1-4, Miller 0-1, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McChesney, Schmitt).

Turnovers: 15 (Lewis 5, Freeman 4, Chatman 3, Fleming, Reeves, Strong).

Steals: 7 (Fleming 2, Freeman 2, Lewis, Schmitt, Strong).

Technical Fouls: Chatman, 10:09 second; Reeves, 10:09 second.

UTSA283664
Illinois St.394281

A_2,345 (10,200).

