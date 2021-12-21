|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alley
|26
|4-12
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|9
|Germany
|30
|7-14
|3-6
|4-5
|0
|4
|17
|Czumbel
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|4
|Deing
|34
|5-16
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|0
|14
|Sabally
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker
|29
|3-4
|6-10
|0-4
|2
|4
|12
|Farmer
|16
|2-8
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|4
|Bofinger
|10
|1-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|2
|2
|McNeill
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Addo-Ankrah
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jabbar
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|11-19
|16-34
|9
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Deing 2-8, Alley 1-3, Germany 0-1, Jabbar 0-1, Czumbel 0-2, Sabally 0-2, Farmer 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Germany).
Turnovers: 10 (Tucker 4, Deing 2, Germany 2, Alley, Czumbel).
Steals: 7 (Bofinger 2, Tucker 2, Czumbel, Deing, Germany).
Technical Fouls: Alley, 10:09 second; Czumbel, 10:09 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatman
|20
|8-11
|1-4
|2-3
|1
|4
|17
|Lewis
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|Fleming
|29
|3-5
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|5
|8
|Freeman
|29
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|8
|3
|10
|Reeves
|34
|9-14
|0-0
|1-10
|4
|2
|21
|Strong
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|12
|McChesney
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Schmitt
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|5
|4
|Ndiaye
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Miller
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sissoko
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-60
|6-12
|11-40
|21
|23
|81
Percentages: FG .550, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Strong 3-5, Reeves 3-7, Fleming 2-4, McChesney 1-4, Miller 0-1, Freeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McChesney, Schmitt).
Turnovers: 15 (Lewis 5, Freeman 4, Chatman 3, Fleming, Reeves, Strong).
Steals: 7 (Fleming 2, Freeman 2, Lewis, Schmitt, Strong).
Technical Fouls: Chatman, 10:09 second; Reeves, 10:09 second.
|UTSA
|28
|36
|—
|64
|Illinois St.
|39
|42
|—
|81
A_2,345 (10,200).