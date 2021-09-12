|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|9
|—
|9
|Incarnate Word
|17
|13
|10
|0
|—
|40
First Quarter
IW_Hardy 16 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 11:00
IW_FG Scifers 49, 05:59
IW_Cooper 16 run (Scifers kick), 02:00
Second Quarter
IW_Brown 8 run (kick blocked), 14:14
IW_McCuller 9 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 01:38
Third Quarter
IW_Grimes 8 pass from Ward (Scifers kick), 08:29
IW_FG Scifers 45, 05:19
Fourth Quarter
PV_FG Reyes 22, 11:36
PV_Washington 25 pass from Pass (kick failed), 07:09
|PV
|IW
|First downs
|19
|19
|Rushes-yards
|39-138
|35-104
|Passing
|189
|217
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-4
|23-41-0
|Return Yards
|83
|103
|Punts-Avg.
|5-40.0
|3-49.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|9-83
|7-84
|Time of Possession
|32:30
|27:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Prairie View, Kr. Mosley 13-50, Ja. Stewart 9-40, Ly. Brooks 6-37, Ja. Pass 9-15, Tr. Connley 1-1, Br. Lawson-Young 1-(minus 5). Incarnate Word, Ke. Brown 12-51, Ma. Cooper 9-47, Ka. Ducros 9-12, Ca. Ward 4-(minus 3), Ta. Grimes 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Prairie View, Ja. Pass 18-36-3-188, Tr. Connley 1-2-1-1. Incarnate Word, Ca. Ward 21-38-0-208, Ke. Yeager 2-3-0-9.
RECEIVING_Prairie View, Co. Washington 4-49, Xa. Johnson 2-36, Ly. Brooks 3-22, Ev. Fairs 1-22, To. Mullins 4-21, Ja. Howard 2-15, Ty. Holden 1-14, Ja. Stewart 1-9, Re. King 1-1. Incarnate Word, CJ. Hardy 3-53, Ta. Grimes 6-40, Ro. Ferrell 3-32, Ro. McCuller 2-25, Ke. Brown 2-22, Da. Chafin 2-22, Ma. Cooper 2-7, Tr. Begue 1-7, Ka. Noseff 1-6, De. Morrison 1-3.