NICHOLLS (10-11)
Littles 3-4 1-2 7, Nelson 10-15 4-7 24, Huffman 5-10 3-4 13, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Spencer 3-7 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 9, Collins 0-1 0-4 0, Terrell 1-1 0-0 3, Maxwell 1-4 0-0 2, Amir-Paul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 8-17 67.
INCARNATE WORD (10-12)
Dennis 3-5 1-2 7, Payne 2-7 6-8 10, Cisse 5-14 4-4 16, Krause 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 4-8 8-10 16, Morgan 5-8 0-0 14, Griscti 1-3 1-2 3, Hayman 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 21-51 21-27 69.
Halftime_Nicholls 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 5-16 (White 3-3, Spencer 1-1, Terrell 1-1, Littles 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Huffman 0-4, Jones 0-4), Incarnate Word 6-14 (Morgan 4-4, Cisse 2-4, Dennis 0-1, Hayman 0-1, Krause 0-1, Miller 0-1, Griscti 0-2). Fouled Out_Payne. Rebounds_Nicholls 36 (Nelson 11), Incarnate Word 28 (Payne 8). Assists_Nicholls 9 (Spencer 5), Incarnate Word 7 (Payne, Cisse 2). Total Fouls_Nicholls 19, Incarnate Word 18. A_384 (2,000).
