FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson272-51-22-3005
Kirkland241-42-21-8234
Green327-155-71-92319
Sackey321-30-00-1232
St. Hilaire377-167-80-70222
Myers162-41-22-2015
Doughty144-50-00-00311
Bell120-20-01-4000
Carson61-20-00-0002
Totals20025-5616-217-3461570

Percentages: FG .446, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Doughty 3-3, St. Hilaire 1-8, Carson 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Green 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doughty, Kirkland).

Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Sackey 2, St. Hilaire 2, Bell, Green, Kirkland).

Steals: 5 (St. Hilaire 2, Green, Jackson, Kirkland).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INCARNATE WORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griscti232-80-01-6255
Glasper4012-203-31-33134
Morgan343-113-40-2349
Swaby407-122-22-91419
Yoder391-52-21-8444
Zevgaras143-41-22-4217
Ezedinma70-10-00-1030
Mobutu30-20-00-0000
Totals20028-6311-137-33152278

Percentages: FG .444, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Glasper 7-12, Swaby 3-4, Griscti 1-7, Ezedinma 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Mobutu 0-2, Morgan 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Glasper 2, Griscti 2, Swaby, Yoder, Zevgaras).

Steals: 5 (Glasper 2, Yoder 2, Zevgaras).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans274370
Incarnate Word384078

A_273 (2,000).

