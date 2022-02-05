|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|27
|2-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|5
|Kirkland
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|3
|4
|Green
|32
|7-15
|5-7
|1-9
|2
|3
|19
|Sackey
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|2
|St. Hilaire
|37
|7-16
|7-8
|0-7
|0
|2
|22
|Myers
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Doughty
|14
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|11
|Bell
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Carson
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|16-21
|7-34
|6
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .446, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Doughty 3-3, St. Hilaire 1-8, Carson 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Green 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Doughty, Kirkland).
Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Sackey 2, St. Hilaire 2, Bell, Green, Kirkland).
Steals: 5 (St. Hilaire 2, Green, Jackson, Kirkland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Griscti
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|5
|5
|Glasper
|40
|12-20
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|1
|34
|Morgan
|34
|3-11
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|9
|Swaby
|40
|7-12
|2-2
|2-9
|1
|4
|19
|Yoder
|39
|1-5
|2-2
|1-8
|4
|4
|4
|Zevgaras
|14
|3-4
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|7
|Ezedinma
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Mobutu
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|11-13
|7-33
|15
|22
|78
Percentages: FG .444, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Glasper 7-12, Swaby 3-4, Griscti 1-7, Ezedinma 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Mobutu 0-2, Morgan 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Glasper 2, Griscti 2, Swaby, Yoder, Zevgaras).
Steals: 5 (Glasper 2, Yoder 2, Zevgaras).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|27
|43
|—
|70
|Incarnate Word
|38
|40
|—
|78
A_273 (2,000).