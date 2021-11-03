NEW YORK (98)
Barrett 8-20 5-7 23, Randle 6-16 6-8 18, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Fournier 5-12 3-3 14, Walker 2-11 0-0 4, Toppin 3-3 1-2 7, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Burks 3-6 2-2 10, Quickley 2-5 0-0 4, Rose 5-11 3-3 13. Totals 36-87 21-27 98.
INDIANA (111)
LeVert 8-18 4-6 21, Sabonis 4-8 2-3 10, Turner 9-14 0-0 25, Brogdon 6-12 5-5 17, Duarte 4-9 0-0 10, Craig 5-9 0-0 12, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Bitadze 3-5 0-0 8, Holiday 0-7 0-0 0, McConnell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 11-14 111.
|New York
|22
|28
|25
|23
|—
|98
|Indiana
|36
|23
|21
|31
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_New York 5-24 (Burks 2-5, Barrett 2-6, Fournier 1-5, Randle 0-2, Walker 0-5), Indiana 16-41 (Turner 7-10, Craig 2-3, Bitadze 2-4, Duarte 2-4, McConnell 1-2, LeVert 1-5, Brogdon 0-4, Holiday 0-7). Fouled Out_New York None, Indiana 1 (Sabonis). Rebounds_New York 46 (Randle 14), Indiana 49 (Turner 13). Assists_New York 23 (Walker 4), Indiana 26 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_New York 19, Indiana 22. A_11,607 (20,000)