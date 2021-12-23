HOUSTON (106)
Mathews 1-5 0-0 3, Tate 6-10 5-8 18, Wood 5-11 9-11 22, Gordon 6-10 2-2 15, Green 7-14 0-0 20, Martin Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Sengun 5-10 0-0 10, Augustin 2-7 5-5 10, Brooks 2-6 0-0 6, Christopher 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 21-26 106.
INDIANA (118)
Brissett 2-5 2-3 6, Holiday 3-9 0-0 8, Turner 14-18 3-3 32, Duarte 7-15 1-2 18, LeVert 8-18 6-8 24, Craig 3-4 0-0 8, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Bitadze 3-5 0-1 6, Lamb 6-11 1-2 16, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 13-19 118.
|Houston
|28
|30
|36
|12
|—
|106
|Indiana
|36
|27
|28
|27
|—
|118
3-Point Goals_Houston 15-37 (Green 6-9, Wood 3-6, Brooks 2-6, Gordon 1-2, Mathews 1-4, Augustin 1-5, Christopher 0-2), Indiana 13-38 (Lamb 3-6, Duarte 3-11, Craig 2-3, LeVert 2-6, Holiday 2-7, Turner 1-2, Brissett 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 28 (Sengun, Wood 8), Indiana 47 (Turner 10). Assists_Houston 16 (Gordon 5), Indiana 27 (LeVert 11). Total Fouls_Houston 17, Indiana 21. A_15,089 (20,000)