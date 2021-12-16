DETROIT (113)
Bey 9-17 7-7 28, Diallo 5-6 2-3 12, Stewart 2-7 5-6 9, Cunningham 8-16 2-2 19, Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Livers 0-2 0-0 0, Lyles 3-8 4-5 10, F.Jackson 7-11 1-1 18, Lee 3-7 5-6 11, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 40-81 26-30 113.
INDIANA (122)
Holiday 5-15 4-4 17, Sabonis 5-9 2-2 12, Turner 7-12 2-2 16, LeVert 12-18 7-9 31, Wanamaker 2-4 2-2 6, Craig 2-3 0-0 5, Duarte 5-13 3-4 15, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 3-10 5-5 11, Brissett 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 45-91 25-28 122.
|Detroit
|29
|35
|27
|22
|—
|113
|Indiana
|32
|38
|33
|19
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-25 (F.Jackson 3-6, Bey 3-8, Cunningham 1-4, Lee 0-2, Livers 0-2, Lyles 0-2), Indiana 7-32 (Holiday 3-10, Duarte 2-6, Brissett 1-3, Lamb 0-3, LeVert 0-3, Turner 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 37 (Bey 10), Indiana 41 (Duarte, Sabonis 9). Assists_Detroit 20 (Bey, Lee 5), Indiana 26 (Lamb, Sabonis 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 23, Indiana 21. A_13,596 (20,000)