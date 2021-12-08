NEW YORK (102)
Barrett 5-12 6-7 19, Randle 6-18 4-4 18, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 5-6 15, Fournier 2-6 2-2 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Toppin 6-9 0-0 13, Robinson 1-1 2-2 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Grimes 1-2 0-0 3, McBride 1-2 2-2 4, Quickley 5-12 0-0 11, Rose 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 36-86 21-23 102.
INDIANA (122)
Duarte 9-11 3-4 23, Sabonis 7-8 5-7 21, Turner 8-13 3-4 22, Brogdon 5-11 5-6 16, LeVert 6-12 2-2 15, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 4-7 0-0 8, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 1-4 2-2 4, Brissett 2-8 0-0 5, Wanamaker 3-7 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 20-25 122.
|New York
|29
|28
|19
|26
|—
|102
|Indiana
|36
|34
|26
|26
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_New York 9-30 (Barrett 3-5, Randle 2-6, Grimes 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Toppin 1-3, Quickley 1-5, Rose 0-2, Burks 0-3), Indiana 10-27 (Turner 3-7, Duarte 2-2, Sabonis 2-2, LeVert 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, Brissett 1-5, Craig 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Randle 8), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 11). Assists_New York 17 (Rose 7), Indiana 27 (Duarte, LeVert 6). Total Fouls_New York 20, Indiana 19. A_13,167 (20,000)