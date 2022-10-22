|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|36:23
|5-16
|8-8
|4-11
|3
|1
|20
|Bogdanovic
|32:29
|5-16
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|1
|16
|Stewart
|29:33
|2-10
|6-10
|6-16
|2
|5
|11
|Cunningham
|33:03
|8-19
|2-2
|2-4
|4
|3
|22
|Ivey
|34:28
|6-13
|3-6
|2-11
|5
|3
|17
|Duren
|18:27
|3-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|6
|Hayes
|17:29
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Joseph
|16:03
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|10
|Livers
|15:56
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Diallo
|6:09
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-95
|23-30
|17-53
|26
|20
|115
Percentages: FG .389, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren 2, Hayes).
Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 5, Livers 3, Cunningham 2, Stewart 2, Bey).
Steals: 5 (Livers 2, Bey, Cunningham, Ivey).
Technical Fouls: Bey, 00:51 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nesmith
|23:15
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Smith
|27:31
|9-16
|0-1
|3-15
|1
|2
|19
|Jackson
|21:33
|2-6
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|3
|8
|Haliburton
|32:03
|7-16
|7-8
|2-4
|10
|2
|24
|Hield
|15:32
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|6
|Mathurin
|30:39
|10-18
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|27
|Bitadze
|25:23
|6-8
|1-4
|8-15
|4
|3
|14
|Duarte
|21:15
|3-14
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Taylor
|20:29
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|McConnell
|13:03
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|2
|Nembhard
|9:16
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|45-103
|18-24
|20-59
|28
|21
|124
Percentages: FG .437, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Mathurin 5-8, Haliburton 3-6, Nembhard 2-3, Hield 2-6, Bitadze 1-3, Nesmith 1-3, Smith 1-5, Duarte 1-7, Taylor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 15 (Jackson 5, Nesmith 3, Smith 3, Bitadze, Duarte, Hield, Taylor).
Turnovers: 11 (Hield 2, Mathurin 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Haliburton, McConnell, Nembhard, Nesmith, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Haliburton 5, Bitadze, McConnell).
Technical Fouls: Duarte, 4:02 third; Bitadze, 00:51 third.
|Detroit
|35
|21
|23
|36
|—
|115
|Indiana
|25
|27
|36
|36
|—
|124
A_16,056 (20,000). T_2:27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.