Bey36:235-168-84-113120
Bogdanovic32:295-162-21-35116
Stewart29:332-106-106-162511
Cunningham33:038-192-22-44322
Ivey34:286-133-62-115317
Duren18:273-30-02-3006
Hayes17:292-40-00-0225
Joseph16:033-62-20-13210
Livers15:563-60-00-2038
Diallo6:090-20-00-2200
Totals240:0037-9523-3017-532620115

Percentages: FG .389, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren 2, Hayes).

Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 5, Livers 3, Cunningham 2, Stewart 2, Bey).

Steals: 5 (Livers 2, Bey, Cunningham, Ivey).

Technical Fouls: Bey, 00:51 third.

Nesmith23:152-52-20-1037
Smith27:319-160-13-151219
Jackson21:332-64-52-5138
Haliburton32:037-167-82-410224
Hield15:322-80-01-2116
Mathurin30:3910-182-21-72327
Bitadze25:236-81-48-154314
Duarte21:153-142-20-2239
Taylor20:290-30-01-2200
McConnell13:031-30-01-4202
Nembhard9:163-60-01-2318
Totals240:0045-10318-2420-592821124

Percentages: FG .437, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Mathurin 5-8, Haliburton 3-6, Nembhard 2-3, Hield 2-6, Bitadze 1-3, Nesmith 1-3, Smith 1-5, Duarte 1-7, Taylor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 15 (Jackson 5, Nesmith 3, Smith 3, Bitadze, Duarte, Hield, Taylor).

Turnovers: 11 (Hield 2, Mathurin 2, Bitadze, Duarte, Haliburton, McConnell, Nembhard, Nesmith, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Haliburton 5, Bitadze, McConnell).

Technical Fouls: Duarte, 4:02 third; Bitadze, 00:51 third.

Detroit35212336115
Indiana25273636124

A_16,056 (20,000). T_2:27.

