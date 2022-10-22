DETROIT (115)
Bey 5-16 8-8 20, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 16, Stewart 2-10 6-10 11, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 22, Ivey 6-13 3-6 17, Livers 3-6 0-0 8, Duren 3-3 0-0 6, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 5, Joseph 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 23-30 115.
INDIANA (124)
Nesmith 2-5 2-2 7, Smith 9-16 0-1 19, Jackson 2-6 4-5 8, Haliburton 7-16 7-8 24, Hield 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Bitadze 6-8 1-4 14, Mathurin 10-18 2-2 27, Nembhard 3-6 0-0 8, Duarte 3-14 2-2 9, McConnell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-103 18-24 124.
|Detroit
|35
|21
|23
|36
|—
|115
|Indiana
|25
|27
|36
|36
|—
|124
3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-42 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4), Indiana 16-42 (Mathurin 5-8, Haliburton 3-6, Nembhard 2-3, Hield 2-6, Bitadze 1-3, Nesmith 1-3, Smith 1-5, Duarte 1-7, Taylor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 53 (Stewart 16), Indiana 59 (Bitadze, Smith 15). Assists_Detroit 26 (Bogdanovic, Ivey 5), Indiana 28 (Haliburton 10). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Indiana 21. A_16,056 (20,000)
