INDIANA (139)
Nesmith 8-11 0-0 22, Nwora 5-11 0-0 12, Turner 4-11 1-2 11, Hield 8-11 1-1 20, Nembhard 10-21 0-2 24, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-9 5-6 14, Brissett 1-5 0-2 2, Hill 5-6 2-2 15, McConnell 9-12 0-0 19. Totals 54-97 9-15 139.
MILWAUKEE (123)
G.Antetokounmpo 10-17 5-10 25, Middleton 6-15 4-4 16, Portis 6-11 4-4 16, Connaughton 4-10 1-2 10, Holiday 8-12 1-2 19, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Leonard 4-4 1-2 10, Ingles 4-5 2-2 14, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 3-5 0-0 8, Wigginton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 47-89 18-26 123.
|Indiana
|30
|25
|49
|35
|—
|139
|Milwaukee
|40
|24
|37
|22
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Indiana 22-46 (Nesmith 6-9, Nembhard 4-9, Hill 3-4, Hield 3-5, Nwora 2-3, Turner 2-7, McConnell 1-2, Smith 1-4, Brissett 0-3), Milwaukee 11-32 (Ingles 4-5, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 2-4, Leonard 1-1, Carter 1-2, Connaughton 1-6, Green 0-1, Wigginton 0-1, Portis 0-3, Middleton 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Nwora, Smith, Turner 8), Milwaukee 44 (G.Antetokounmpo, Portis 9). Assists_Indiana 36 (McConnell 12), Milwaukee 26 (Holiday 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Milwaukee 16. A_17,797 (17,500)
