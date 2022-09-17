W. Kentucky71076030
Indiana37317333

First Quarter

IND_FG Campbell 34, 8:36.

WKU_Beljan 26 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 1:37.

Second Quarter

IND_Coby 5 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 11:44.

WKU_Dae.Davis 44 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 11:02.

WKU_FG Narveson 34, :47.

Third Quarter

IND_FG Campbell 31, 12:17.

WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 7:37.

Fourth Quarter

IND_Henderson 19 run (pass failed), 14:51.

WKU_FG Narveson 20, 11:33.

IND_FG Campbell 32, 7:00.

WKU_FG Narveson 23, 3:46.

IND_Camper 4 pass from Bazelak (McCulley pass from Bazelak), :43.

First Overtime

IND_FG Campbell 50, :00.

WKUIND
First downs2629
Total Net Yards566472
Rushes-yards42-22736-125
Passing339347
Punt Returns2-71-4
Kickoff Returns1-263-66
Interceptions Ret.0-01-10
Comp-Att-Int34-46-131-53-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-153-15
Punts3-45.04-43.25
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards8-836-65
Time of Possession33:0826:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 15-135, Moses 4-45, Reed 10-18, Ervin-Poindexter 5-12, Bazelak 6-10, Corley 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Indiana, Henderson 11-65, Shivers 15-58, Bazelak 9-2, D.Matthews 1-0.

PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 34-44-1-339, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Indiana, Bazelak 31-52-0-347, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Corley 8-77, Hall 6-60, Mathison 6-36, Davis 5-77, Burt 2-27, Simon 2-17, Beljan 1-26, Da.Smith 1-13, Robichaux 1-1, Ervin-Poindexter 1-(minus 5). Indiana, Camper 8-93, D.Matthews 5-41, Shivers 5-38, Simmons 4-51, Swinton 3-28, McCulley 2-53, Barner 2-4, Henderson 1-32, Steinfeldt 1-14, J.Lucas 1-7, Bomba 1-5, Coby 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 43, Narveson 38.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

