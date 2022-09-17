|W. Kentucky
|7
|10
|7
|6
|0
|—
|30
|Indiana
|3
|7
|3
|17
|3
|—
|33
First Quarter
IND_FG Campbell 34, 8:36.
WKU_Beljan 26 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 1:37.
Second Quarter
IND_Coby 5 pass from Bazelak (Campbell kick), 11:44.
WKU_Dae.Davis 44 pass from Reed (Narveson kick), 11:02.
WKU_FG Narveson 34, :47.
Third Quarter
IND_FG Campbell 31, 12:17.
WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 7:37.
Fourth Quarter
IND_Henderson 19 run (pass failed), 14:51.
WKU_FG Narveson 20, 11:33.
IND_FG Campbell 32, 7:00.
WKU_FG Narveson 23, 3:46.
IND_Camper 4 pass from Bazelak (McCulley pass from Bazelak), :43.
First Overtime
IND_FG Campbell 50, :00.
|WKU
|IND
|First downs
|26
|29
|Total Net Yards
|566
|472
|Rushes-yards
|42-227
|36-125
|Passing
|339
|347
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|3-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-46-1
|31-53-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-15
|Punts
|3-45.0
|4-43.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-83
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|33:08
|26:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_W. Kentucky, Robichaux 15-135, Moses 4-45, Reed 10-18, Ervin-Poindexter 5-12, Bazelak 6-10, Corley 1-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Indiana, Henderson 11-65, Shivers 15-58, Bazelak 9-2, D.Matthews 1-0.
PASSING_W. Kentucky, Reed 34-44-1-339, (Team) 0-2-0-0. Indiana, Bazelak 31-52-0-347, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_W. Kentucky, Corley 8-77, Hall 6-60, Mathison 6-36, Davis 5-77, Burt 2-27, Simon 2-17, Beljan 1-26, Da.Smith 1-13, Robichaux 1-1, Ervin-Poindexter 1-(minus 5). Indiana, Camper 8-93, D.Matthews 5-41, Shivers 5-38, Simmons 4-51, Swinton 3-28, McCulley 2-53, Barner 2-4, Henderson 1-32, Steinfeldt 1-14, J.Lucas 1-7, Bomba 1-5, Coby 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 43, Narveson 38.
