|Indiana St.
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Indiana
|21
|3
|7
|10
|—
|41
First Quarter
IND_J.Lucas 25 run (Freeman kick), 12:02.
IND_J.Lucas 25 run (Freeman kick), 8:52.
IND_T.Jackson 10 run (Freeman kick), 2:04.
Second Quarter
INST_Blackwell 75 fumble return (Ruiz kick), 2:00.
IND_FG Freeman 28, :17.
Third Quarter
IND_C.Turner 1 run (Radicic kick), 1:39.
Fourth Quarter
IND_J.Henderson 3 run (Radicic kick), 10:50.
IND_FG Radicic 21, 2:43.
A_42,775.
|INST
|IND
|First downs
|8
|33
|Total Net Yards
|93
|558
|Rushes-yards
|32-72
|42-214
|Passing
|21
|344
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2--17
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-11-1
|27-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|1-1
|Punts
|8-38.875
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|24:21
|35:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indiana St., Allen 5-24, Olaes 12-17, Hodge 6-16, Dinka 5-14, Caton 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Screws 2-(minus 2). Indiana, J.Lucas 10-88, Henderson 12-60, Sorsby 6-28, Howland 4-19, C.Turner 3-11, T.Jackson 6-9, Holloman 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Indiana St., Olaes 3-9-1-21, Screws 0-2-0-0. Indiana, T.Jackson 18-21-0-236, Sorsby 9-16-0-108.
RECEIVING_Indiana St., Caton 2-6, Van Dyne 1-15. Indiana, Cooper 7-101, Do.McCulley 4-58, J.Lucas 4-39, Henderson 3-55, Camper 3-37, Bomba 2-16, D.Carter 2-16, Archer 1-12, E.Williams 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
