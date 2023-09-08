Indiana St.07007
Indiana21371041

First Quarter

IND_J.Lucas 25 run (Freeman kick), 12:02.

IND_J.Lucas 25 run (Freeman kick), 8:52.

IND_T.Jackson 10 run (Freeman kick), 2:04.

Second Quarter

INST_Blackwell 75 fumble return (Ruiz kick), 2:00.

IND_FG Freeman 28, :17.

Third Quarter

IND_C.Turner 1 run (Radicic kick), 1:39.

Fourth Quarter

IND_J.Henderson 3 run (Radicic kick), 10:50.

IND_FG Radicic 21, 2:43.

A_42,775.

INSTIND
First downs833
Total Net Yards93558
Rushes-yards32-7242-214
Passing21344
Punt Returns1-02--17
Kickoff Returns1-172-39
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int3-11-127-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-161-1
Punts8-38.8752-51.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards8-657-60
Time of Possession24:2135:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indiana St., Allen 5-24, Olaes 12-17, Hodge 6-16, Dinka 5-14, Caton 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Screws 2-(minus 2). Indiana, J.Lucas 10-88, Henderson 12-60, Sorsby 6-28, Howland 4-19, C.Turner 3-11, T.Jackson 6-9, Holloman 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Indiana St., Olaes 3-9-1-21, Screws 0-2-0-0. Indiana, T.Jackson 18-21-0-236, Sorsby 9-16-0-108.

RECEIVING_Indiana St., Caton 2-6, Van Dyne 1-15. Indiana, Cooper 7-101, Do.McCulley 4-58, J.Lucas 4-39, Henderson 3-55, Camper 3-37, Bomba 2-16, D.Carter 2-16, Archer 1-12, E.Williams 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

