INDIANA (14-6)
Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61.
MINNESOTA (7-12)
Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8 2-2 4, T.Thompson 4-13 0-0 8, Cooper 2-14 3-4 7, Samuels 2-6 3-4 7, Henley 3-5 0-3 7, Ramberg 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 22-64 8-14 57.
Halftime_Indiana 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-14 (Kopp 3-7, Galloway 1-3, Bates 0-1, Hood-Schifino 0-3), Minnesota 5-25 (Battle 4-9, Henley 1-2, Ola-Joseph 0-1, Samuels 0-2, T.Thompson 0-5, Cooper 0-6). Fouled Out_T.Thompson. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Jackson-Davis 21), Minnesota 33 (T.Thompson 8). Assists_Indiana 17 (Galloway 5), Minnesota 14 (Cooper 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Minnesota 13. A_9,276 (14,625).
