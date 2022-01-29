FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson-Davis347-123-42-93317
Kopp192-60-00-1116
Thompson287-122-43-121118
Johnson301-85-60-3918
Stewart160-10-00-3020
Galloway254-50-00-1228
Geronimo183-70-03-8036
Bates170-60-00-1010
Lander102-20-00-0145
Leal40-10-00-0000
Duncomb10-00-00-1010
Totals20026-6010-148-39171968

Percentages: FG .433, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Thompson 2-2, Kopp 2-4, Lander 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Leal 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Bates 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Geronimo 2, Bates, Jackson-Davis, Kopp, Thompson).

Turnovers: 10 (Jackson-Davis 2, Johnson 2, Kopp 2, Bates, Geronimo, Lander, Thompson).

Steals: 6 (Galloway 2, Geronimo, Johnson, Kopp, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Scott351-74-41-3137
Wahab234-94-42-80212
Ayala332-120-00-6516
Hart345-103-30-40115
Russell333-125-51-53312
Green211-31-22-5213
Reese140-20-01-5040
Martinez30-10-00-0000
Wright30-00-00-0010
Totals20016-5617-187-36111655

Percentages: FG .286, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Hart 2-6, Ayala 2-10, D.Scott 1-5, Russell 1-5, Green 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (D.Scott 4, Russell 3, Ayala 2, Wahab 2, Hart).

Steals: 4 (D.Scott, Green, Martinez, Russell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana333568
Maryland262955

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you