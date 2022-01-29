|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|34
|7-12
|3-4
|2-9
|3
|3
|17
|Kopp
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Thompson
|28
|7-12
|2-4
|3-12
|1
|1
|18
|Johnson
|30
|1-8
|5-6
|0-3
|9
|1
|8
|Stewart
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Galloway
|25
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Geronimo
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|3
|6
|Bates
|17
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Lander
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|5
|Leal
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Duncomb
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|10-14
|8-39
|17
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .433, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Thompson 2-2, Kopp 2-4, Lander 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Leal 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Bates 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Geronimo 2, Bates, Jackson-Davis, Kopp, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (Jackson-Davis 2, Johnson 2, Kopp 2, Bates, Geronimo, Lander, Thompson).
Steals: 6 (Galloway 2, Geronimo, Johnson, Kopp, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Scott
|35
|1-7
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|7
|Wahab
|23
|4-9
|4-4
|2-8
|0
|2
|12
|Ayala
|33
|2-12
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|1
|6
|Hart
|34
|5-10
|3-3
|0-4
|0
|1
|15
|Russell
|33
|3-12
|5-5
|1-5
|3
|3
|12
|Green
|21
|1-3
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|3
|Reese
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|0
|Martinez
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-56
|17-18
|7-36
|11
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .286, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Hart 2-6, Ayala 2-10, D.Scott 1-5, Russell 1-5, Green 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (D.Scott 4, Russell 3, Ayala 2, Wahab 2, Hart).
Steals: 4 (D.Scott, Green, Martinez, Russell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Maryland
|26
|29
|—
|55
.