PURDUE (15-3)
Gillis 5-6 0-1 13, Edey 5-6 2-7 12, Ivey 7-16 5-7 21, Stefanovic 3-10 0-0 7, I.Thompson 3-7 0-0 8, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 0-2 2, Furst 1-2 0-0 2, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 7-17 65.
INDIANA (14-4)
Jackson-Davis 1-1 2-4 4, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, R.Thompson 4-10 1-2 9, Johnson 7-17 2-2 18, Stewart 0-3 2-2 2, Phinisee 8-13 0-1 20, Galloway 2-4 4-6 8, Durr 1-2 2-4 4, Geronimo 1-2 1-3 3, Bates 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-24 68.
Halftime_Indiana 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-23 (Gillis 3-4, I.Thompson 2-5, Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 1-7, Morton 0-1), Indiana 6-20 (Phinisee 4-7, Johnson 2-4, Bates 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Kopp 0-1, Stewart 0-2, R.Thompson 0-3). Rebounds_Purdue 34 (Edey 9), Indiana 26 (R.Thompson 9). Assists_Purdue 12 (Edey 3), Indiana 6 (Johnson, Galloway 2). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Indiana 16. A_17,222 (17,222).