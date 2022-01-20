FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gillis295-60-13-72213
Edey255-62-71-93112
Ivey327-165-70-21321
Stefanovic343-100-00-3027
I.Thompson263-70-00-2228
Hunter160-20-00-1010
Williams151-40-20-6222
Furst111-20-01-3112
Morton70-10-00-0110
Newman50-00-00-1030
Totals20025-547-175-34121865

Percentages: FG .463, FT .412.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Gillis 3-4, I.Thompson 2-5, Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 1-7, Morton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey, I.Thompson).

Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Gillis 2, Ivey 2, Edey, Hunter, Morton, Newman).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson-Davis121-12-40-1044
Kopp160-20-00-2010
R.Thompson324-101-21-9029
Johnson327-172-21-42018
Stewart150-32-20-1122
Phinisee268-130-11-40220
Galloway242-44-60-4228
Durr231-22-40-0034
Geronimo131-21-30-1003
Bates70-20-00-0100
Totals20024-5614-243-2661668

Percentages: FG .429, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Phinisee 4-7, Johnson 2-4, Bates 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Kopp 0-1, Stewart 0-2, R.Thompson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Geronimo, Phinisee).

Turnovers: 2 (Jackson-Davis 2).

Steals: 9 (Phinisee 4, Durr 2, Galloway, Johnson, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purdue283765
Indiana373168

A_17,222 (17,222).

