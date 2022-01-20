|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillis
|29
|5-6
|0-1
|3-7
|2
|2
|13
|Edey
|25
|5-6
|2-7
|1-9
|3
|1
|12
|Ivey
|32
|7-16
|5-7
|0-2
|1
|3
|21
|Stefanovic
|34
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|I.Thompson
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Hunter
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|15
|1-4
|0-2
|0-6
|2
|2
|2
|Furst
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Morton
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Newman
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|7-17
|5-34
|12
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .463, FT .412.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Gillis 3-4, I.Thompson 2-5, Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 1-7, Morton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey, I.Thompson).
Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Gillis 2, Ivey 2, Edey, Hunter, Morton, Newman).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|12
|1-1
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Kopp
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Thompson
|32
|4-10
|1-2
|1-9
|0
|2
|9
|Johnson
|32
|7-17
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|18
|Stewart
|15
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Phinisee
|26
|8-13
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|20
|Galloway
|24
|2-4
|4-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Durr
|23
|1-2
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Geronimo
|13
|1-2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Bates
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|14-24
|3-26
|6
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Phinisee 4-7, Johnson 2-4, Bates 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Kopp 0-1, Stewart 0-2, R.Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Durr 2, Geronimo, Phinisee).
Turnovers: 2 (Jackson-Davis 2).
Steals: 9 (Phinisee 4, Durr 2, Galloway, Johnson, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Purdue
|28
|37
|—
|65
|Indiana
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_17,222 (17,222).