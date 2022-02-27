INDIANA (18-10)
Jackson-Davis 5-7 4-6 14, Kopp 3-6 2-3 10, R.Thompson 4-6 0-0 8, Johnson 7-16 6-9 24, Stewart 2-5 0-0 5, Bates 2-3 0-0 5, Geronimo 4-5 2-2 10, Phinisee 3-6 0-0 8, Durr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 14-20 84.
MINNESOTA (13-14)
Battle 5-15 0-0 13, Curry 3-3 0-0 6, Loewe 2-5 1-2 5, Stephens 5-11 0-0 14, Willis 8-17 5-6 28, Sutherlin 4-6 5-6 13, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-14 79.
Halftime_Indiana 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-21 (Johnson 4-6, Kopp 2-4, Phinisee 2-4, Bates 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1), Minnesota 14-36 (Willis 7-14, Stephens 4-8, Battle 3-10, Sutherlin 0-1, Loewe 0-3). Fouled Out_Battle. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Jackson-Davis 8), Minnesota 27 (Battle, Curry 7). Assists_Indiana 16 (Johnson 8), Minnesota 17 (Willis 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Minnesota 15. A_11,585 (14,625).