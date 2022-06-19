CHICAGO (87)
Copper 8-13 8-10 28, Meesseman 6-13 0-0 12, Stevens 2-8 0-0 5, Quigley 2-6 2-2 8, Vandersloot 6-11 0-2 13, Hebard 3-7 0-0 6, Yueru 0-1 2-2 2, Allemand 1-1 0-0 3, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, Gardner 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 33-70 12-16 87.
INDIANA (89)
Smith 11-17 3-5 26, Vivians 2-4 1-2 5, Egbo 2-4 2-4 6, K.Mitchell 5-13 3-4 13, Robinson 2-4 2-2 6, Cannon 5-10 1-1 11, Engstler 2-5 1-2 5, Henderson 0-4 1-2 1, Hull 3-5 3-3 10, T.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 35-69 17-25 89.
|Chicago
|25
|25
|20
|17
|—
|87
|Indiana
|28
|9
|35
|17
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-20 (Copper 4-6, Quigley 2-5, Allemand 1-1, Stevens 1-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Evans 0-1, Meesseman 0-1, Gardner 0-2), Indiana 2-8 (Smith 1-1, Hull 1-3, Engstler 0-1, Henderson 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-2). Fouled Out_Chicago 1 (Meesseman), Indiana None. Rebounds_Chicago 27 (Meesseman 8), Indiana 39 (Smith 11). Assists_Chicago 21 (Vandersloot 7), Indiana 19 (K.Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Indiana 18. A_1,706 (6,500)
