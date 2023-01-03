The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week's ranking:

Class 4A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)12-02961
2. Indpls Cathedral (1)6-12603
3. Penn7-12342
4. Brownsburg10-12185
5. Homestead9-11624
6. Westfield6-11287
7. Center Grove10-11048
8. Carmel7-3919
9. Noblesville7-2756
10. Hammond Central10-15810

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 57. Jennings Co. 31. Munster 23. Kokomo 22. Lafayette Harrison 14. Hanover Central 13. Lawrence Central 7. Mishawaka 7.

Class 3A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Mishawaka Marian (12)10-12921
2. NorthWood (2)8-22623
3. N. Daviess9-22162
4. Norwell9-21824
5. Peru (1)8-11577
6. Beech Grove6-21556
7. Scottsburg9-113210
8. W. Noble7-11285
9. S. Bend Washington9-2879
10. Lebanon8-2828

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 43. Evansville Memorial 34. Lake Station 24. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6.

Class 2A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Linton-Stockton (8)10-12862
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7)10-12741
3. S. Spencer10-12003
4. Brownstown9-21856
5. Wapahani8-11777
6. Taylor9-01449
7. Gary 21st Century8-31434
8. Southwestern (Jefferson)10-0101NR
9. Eastern Hancock8-3845
10. University7-1748

Others receiving votes:

Wabash 68. Carroll (Flora) 28. Tipton 24. Providence 6. S. Knox 6.

Class 1A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Orleans (10)8-12702
2. Bloomfield (4)9-22481
3. Bethesda Christian8-12106
4. Ev. Christian6-41775
5. Fountain Central8-21563
6. Loogootee8-41287
7. Tri7-1121NR
8. Indpls Lutheran6-2105NR
9. Barr-Reeve5-5694
10. Edinburgh7-3499

Others receiving votes:

Jac-Cen-Del 40. Tindley 40. Christian Academy 30. Blue River 15. Greenwood Christian 14. Argos 8.

