The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week's ranking:

Class 4A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Indpls Ben Davis (14)18-02801
2. Penn10-12322
3. Brownsburg14-12263
4. Indpls Cathedral9-22044
5. Center Grove14-11565
6. Hammond Central16-11427
7. Westfield9-2919
8. Kokomo10-477NR
9. New Palestine12-065NR
10. Jennings Co.13-160NR

Others receiving votes:

Carmel 51. Homestead 51. Munster 18. Lafayette Harrison 12. Mishawaka 8. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Mishawaka Marian (13)13-12741
2. NorthWood (1)11-22462
3. N. Daviess13-22163
4. Norwell12-21924
5. S. Bend Washington12-21605
6. W. Noble12-11486
7. Indpls Chatard8-21058
8. Oak Hill12-18510
9. Lake Station11-176NR
10. Scottsburg12-2749

Others receiving votes:

Beech Grove 38. Lebanon 13. Connersville 12. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Evansville Memorial 8. Guerin Catholic 8. Indpls Brebeuf 7. Heritage Hills 6.

Class 2A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Linton-Stockton (8)13-12681
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6)14-12642
3. S. Spencer13-12163
4. Wapahani12-11874
5. Gary 21st Century12-31586
6. Taylor12-11315
7. Brownstown9-31277
8. University11-11238
9. Providence8-37110
10. Southwestern (Jefferson)13-2609

Others receiving votes:

Tipton 30. Indpls Covenant Christian 13. Carroll (Flora) 8. Manchester 6. Triton Central 6. Sullivan 6. Wabash 6.

Class 1A
W-LPtsPrv
1. Orleans (12)12-12761
2. Bloomfield12-32332
3. Bethesda Christian (2)11-12183
4. Loogootee10-41734
5. Ev. Christian8-61446
6. Indpls Lutheran8-31385
7. Fountain Central10-31337
8. Blue River8-31098
9. Tri8-210210
10. Barr-Reeve8-6549

Others receiving votes:

Bethany Christian 32. Tindley 32. Morgan Twp. 16. Greenwood Christian 8. Liberty Christian 6. Edinburgh 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

