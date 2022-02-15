Class 4A
1. Chesterton (12)20-02401
2. Carmel16-41923
3. Fishers18-21902
4. Indpls Cathedral16-51276
5. Homestead17-51109
6. Floyd Central16-297NR
7. Valparaiso18-3947
8. Penn16-28710
9. Indpls Ben Davis16-5754
10. Mt.Vernon (Fortville)16-262NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. Indpls N. Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A
1. NorthWood (8)19-12241
2. Mishawaka Marian (3)17-31914
3. Glenn (1)18-11883
4. Sullivan18-11456
5. Leo13-31292
6. Peru15-11197
7. Norwell17-31128
8. New Castle13-31009
9. Indpls Brebeuf12-6745
10. Brownstown16-359NR

Others receiving votes:

Connersville 56. N. Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.

Class 2A
1. Central Noble (8)20-12281
2. Monroe Central (2)17-01992
3. Eastside18-11784
(tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (2)15-31783
5. Linton-Stockton18-31535
6. Carroll (Flora)16-11077
7. Lake Station16-1956
8. S. Spencer14-2879
9. Wapahani15-46210
10. Clinton Prairie17-3338

Others receiving votes:

Northeastern 31. Eastern Hancock 30. Indpls Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern (Pekin) 6. Providence 6.

Class 1A
1. Gary 21st Century (8)15-32243
2. Bloomfield (3)16-32066
3. N. Daviess17-31691
4. Edinburgh (1)16-21602
5. Loogootee15-51315
6. N. White14-31288
7. Barr-Reeve12-71184
8. Tindley12-7917
9. Indpls Lutheran13-47110
10. Triton13-544NR

Others receiving votes:

Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.

