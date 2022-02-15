|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chesterton (12)
|20-0
|240
|1
|2. Carmel
|16-4
|192
|3
|3. Fishers
|18-2
|190
|2
|4. Indpls Cathedral
|16-5
|127
|6
|5. Homestead
|17-5
|110
|9
|6. Floyd Central
|16-2
|97
|NR
|7. Valparaiso
|18-3
|94
|7
|8. Penn
|16-2
|87
|10
|9. Indpls Ben Davis
|16-5
|75
|4
|10. Mt.Vernon (Fortville)
|16-2
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Tech 48. Lawrence North 31. Anderson 28. Indpls N. Central 24. Zionsville 9. Terre Haute North 8. Westfield 6. Lafayette Jeff 6. Bloomington North 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. NorthWood (8)
|19-1
|224
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian (3)
|17-3
|191
|4
|3. Glenn (1)
|18-1
|188
|3
|4. Sullivan
|18-1
|145
|6
|5. Leo
|13-3
|129
|2
|6. Peru
|15-1
|119
|7
|7. Norwell
|17-3
|112
|8
|8. New Castle
|13-3
|100
|9
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|12-6
|74
|5
|10. Brownstown
|16-3
|59
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Connersville 56. N. Harrison 23. Greensburg 20.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Noble (8)
|20-1
|228
|1
|2. Monroe Central (2)
|17-0
|199
|2
|3. Eastside
|18-1
|178
|4
|(tie) Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (2)
|15-3
|178
|3
|5. Linton-Stockton
|18-3
|153
|5
|6. Carroll (Flora)
|16-1
|107
|7
|7. Lake Station
|16-1
|95
|6
|8. S. Spencer
|14-2
|87
|9
|9. Wapahani
|15-4
|62
|10
|10. Clinton Prairie
|17-3
|33
|8
Others receiving votes:
Northeastern 31. Eastern Hancock 30. Indpls Park Tudor 25. University 15. Fairfield 7. Eastern (Pekin) 6. Providence 6.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gary 21st Century (8)
|15-3
|224
|3
|2. Bloomfield (3)
|16-3
|206
|6
|3. N. Daviess
|17-3
|169
|1
|4. Edinburgh (1)
|16-2
|160
|2
|5. Loogootee
|15-5
|131
|5
|6. N. White
|14-3
|128
|8
|7. Barr-Reeve
|12-7
|118
|4
|8. Tindley
|12-7
|91
|7
|9. Indpls Lutheran
|13-4
|71
|10
|10. Triton
|13-5
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Bethesda Christian 35. Lafayette Catholic 18. Orleans 18. Argos 15. Covington 12.<