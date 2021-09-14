The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|4-0
|298
|1
|2. Merrillville
|(1)
|4-0
|228
|2
|(tie) Westfield
|-
|3-1
|228
|3
|4. Carmel
|-
|3-1
|184
|4
|5. Brownsburg
|-
|3-1
|168
|5
|6. Hamilton Southeastern
|-
|4-0
|164
|6
|7. Warren Central
|-
|3-1
|122
|7
|8. Lawrence North
|-
|3-0
|80
|T9
|9. Homestead
|-
|3-1
|56
|T9
|10. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|2-2
|52
|8
|(tie) Chesterton
|-
|4-0
|52
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(15)
|4-0
|300
|1
|2. Valparaiso
|-
|4-0
|262
|3
|3. Bloomington South
|-
|4-0
|222
|6
|4. Decatur Central
|-
|3-1
|192
|7
|5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|3-1
|156
|2
|6. Mishawaka
|-
|3-1
|124
|4
|7. Zionsville
|-
|2-2
|84
|5
|8. Kokomo
|-
|4-0
|82
|NR
|9. Ft. Wayne Snider
|-
|3-1
|70
|T9
|10. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|3-1
|68
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Roncalli
|(14)
|4-0
|298
|1
|2. Mooresville
|(1)
|4-0
|264
|2
|3. Leo
|-
|4-0
|220
|3
|4. Jasper
|-
|4-0
|186
|4
|5. E. Central
|-
|3-1
|158
|5
|6. E. Noble
|-
|3-0
|140
|6
|7. Northridge
|-
|4-0
|130
|7
|8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|-
|3-1
|102
|10
|9. Northview
|-
|3-0
|42
|NR
|10. Indpls Chatard
|-
|0-4
|36
|9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Brebeuf
|(13)
|4-0
|296
|2
|2. W. Lafayette
|(2)
|4-0
|268
|3
|3. Tri-West
|-
|4-0
|210
|4
|4. Gibson Southern
|-
|3-1
|196
|1
|5. Danville
|-
|3-1
|176
|5
|6. Mt. Vernon (Posey)
|-
|4-0
|136
|7
|7. Lawrenceburg
|-
|3-1
|114
|6
|8. Brownstown
|-
|4-0
|90
|10
|9. Tippecanoe Valley
|-
|4-0
|54
|NR
|10. Owen Valley
|-
|4-0
|42
|NR
Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Luers
|(14)
|4-0
|294
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|4-0
|260
|3
|3. Heritage Christian
|-
|4-0
|196
|4
|4. Tipton
|-
|4-0
|178
|5
|5. Eastside
|-
|4-0
|160
|6
|6. Ev. Mater Dei
|(1)
|3-1
|144
|2
|7. Linton
|-
|4-0
|120
|7
|8. Speedway
|-
|4-0
|104
|9
|9. Andrean
|-
|2-2
|90
|8
|10. N. Posey
|-
|4-0
|46
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. S. Adams
|(8)
|4-0
|280
|1
|2. Indpls Lutheran
|(6)
|4-0
|268
|2
|3. Adams Central
|(1)
|3-1
|224
|3
|4. Monroe Central
|-
|4-0
|210
|4
|5. Winamac
|-
|3-0
|188
|5
|6. Covenant Christian
|-
|3-1
|114
|6
|7. N. Judson
|-
|4-0
|112
|8
|(tie) Parke Heritage
|-
|3-1
|112
|7
|9. Springs Valley
|-
|4-0
|92
|NR
|10. S. Putnam
|-
|3-1
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.