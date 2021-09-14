The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(14)4-02981
2. Merrillville(1)4-02282
(tie) Westfield-3-12283
4. Carmel-3-11844
5. Brownsburg-3-11685
6. Hamilton Southeastern-4-01646
7. Warren Central-3-11227
8. Lawrence North-3-080T9
9. Homestead-3-156T9
10. Indpls Ben Davis-2-2528
(tie) Chesterton-4-052NR

Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(15)4-03001
2. Valparaiso-4-02623
3. Bloomington South-4-02226
4. Decatur Central-3-11927
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-3-11562
6. Mishawaka-3-11244
7. Zionsville-2-2845
8. Kokomo-4-082NR
9. Ft. Wayne Snider-3-170T9
10. Lafayette Harrison-3-168NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. Michigan City 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Roncalli(14)4-02981
2. Mooresville(1)4-02642
3. Leo-4-02203
4. Jasper-4-01864
5. E. Central-3-11585
6. E. Noble-3-01406
7. Northridge-4-01307
8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)-3-110210
9. Northview-3-042NR
10. Indpls Chatard-0-4369

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. Hobart 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Brebeuf(13)4-02962
2. W. Lafayette(2)4-02683
3. Tri-West-4-02104
4. Gibson Southern-3-11961
5. Danville-3-11765
6. Mt. Vernon (Posey)-4-01367
7. Lawrenceburg-3-11146
8. Brownstown-4-09010
9. Tippecanoe Valley-4-054NR
10. Owen Valley-4-042NR

Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Luers(14)4-02941
2. Eastbrook-4-02603
3. Heritage Christian-4-01964
4. Tipton-4-01785
5. Eastside-4-01606
6. Ev. Mater Dei(1)3-11442
7. Linton-4-01207
8. Speedway-4-01049
9. Andrean-2-2908
10. N. Posey-4-046NR

Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. S. Adams(8)4-02801
2. Indpls Lutheran(6)4-02682
3. Adams Central(1)3-12243
4. Monroe Central-4-02104
5. Winamac-3-01885
6. Covenant Christian-3-11146
7. N. Judson-4-01128
(tie) Parke Heritage-3-11127
9. Springs Valley-4-092NR
10. S. Putnam-3-134NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.

