The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Ben Davis
|(10)
|3-0
|288
|1
|2. Brownsburg
|(2)
|3-0
|260
|2
|3. Center Grove
|(3)
|2-1
|232
|3
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|-
|3-0
|212
|4
|5. Indpls Cathedral
|-
|2-1
|158
|6
|6. Fishers
|-
|3-0
|150
|7
|7. Westfield
|-
|3-0
|148
|5
|8. Crown Point
|-
|3-0
|90
|9
|9. Lawrence North
|-
|3-0
|38
|NR
|10. Carmel
|-
|2-1
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(15)
|3-0
|300
|1
|2. Bloomington South
|-
|3-0
|264
|3
|3. Valparaiso
|-
|2-1
|202
|5
|4. Whiteland
|-
|2-1
|184
|6
|5. Bloomington North
|-
|3-0
|162
|7
|6. Plainfield
|-
|3-0
|150
|8
|7. Merrillville
|-
|2-1
|138
|2
|8. Mishawaka
|-
|2-1
|90
|10
|9. Decatur Central
|-
|2-1
|66
|4
|10. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|2-1
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(13)
|3-0
|294
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|-
|3-0
|248
|2
|3. Kokomo
|-
|3-0
|234
|3
|4. NorthWood
|(2)
|3-0
|222
|4
|5. Ev. Memorial
|-
|3-0
|168
|5
|6. Greenfield
|-
|3-0
|114
|9
|7. Columbia City
|-
|3-0
|110
|8
|8. Indpls Roncalli
|-
|1-2
|68
|6
|9. New Palestine
|-
|1-2
|54
|10
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|2-1
|44
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. E. Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(15)
|3-0
|300
|1
|2. Guerin Catholic
|-
|3-0
|252
|2
|3. Heritage Hills
|-
|3-0
|182
|6
|4. Western Boone
|-
|3-0
|180
|3
|5. Lawrenceburg
|-
|2-1
|156
|4
|6. W. Lafayette
|-
|2-1
|152
|5
|7. Hanover Central
|-
|3-0
|124
|7
|8. Gibson Southern
|-
|2-1
|94
|8
|9. Oak Hill
|-
|3-0
|66
|NR
|10. Tri-West
|-
|2-1
|50
|9
Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Scecina
|(13)
|3-0
|288
|3
|2. Brownstown
|(2)
|3-0
|242
|5
|3. LaVille
|-
|3-0
|192
|8
|4. Triton Central
|-
|2-1
|190
|1
|5. Bluffton
|-
|3-0
|178
|10
|6. Linton
|-
|2-1
|152
|2
|7. N. Posey
|-
|3-0
|136
|NR
|8. Eastbrook
|-
|2-1
|82
|4
|9. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|1-2
|54
|6
|10. Andrean
|-
|1-2
|46
|NR
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|3-0
|300
|1
|2. Adams Central
|-
|3-0
|270
|2
|3. Carroll (Flora)
|-
|3-0
|230
|4
|4. S. Putnam
|-
|3-0
|204
|5
|5. Providence
|-
|3-0
|156
|7
|6. Indpls Park Tudor
|-
|3-0
|120
|8
|7. N. Judson
|-
|2-1
|104
|3
|8. Sheridan
|-
|2-1
|90
|9
|9. N. Decatur
|-
|2-1
|48
|10
|10. W. Washington
|-
|3-0
|34
|NR
Others receiving votes: S. Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Clinton Prairie 16. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Tri 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.