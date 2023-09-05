The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis(10)3-02881
2. Brownsburg(2)3-02602
3. Center Grove(3)2-12323
4. Hamilton Southeastern-3-02124
5. Indpls Cathedral-2-11586
6. Fishers-3-01507
7. Westfield-3-01485
8. Crown Point-3-0909
9. Lawrence North-3-038NR
10. Carmel-2-130NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)3-03001
2. Bloomington South-3-02643
3. Valparaiso-2-12025
4. Whiteland-2-11846
5. Bloomington North-3-01627
6. Plainfield-3-01508
7. Merrillville-2-11382
8. Mishawaka-2-19010
9. Decatur Central-2-1664
10. Lafayette Harrison-2-162NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(13)3-02941
2. Ev. Reitz-3-02482
3. Kokomo-3-02343
4. NorthWood(2)3-02224
5. Ev. Memorial-3-01685
6. Greenfield-3-01149
7. Columbia City-3-01108
8. Indpls Roncalli-1-2686
9. New Palestine-1-25410
10. Indpls Brebeuf-2-144NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. E. Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(15)3-03001
2. Guerin Catholic-3-02522
3. Heritage Hills-3-01826
4. Western Boone-3-01803
5. Lawrenceburg-2-11564
6. W. Lafayette-2-11525
7. Hanover Central-3-01247
8. Gibson Southern-2-1948
9. Oak Hill-3-066NR
10. Tri-West-2-1509

Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Scecina(13)3-02883
2. Brownstown(2)3-02425
3. LaVille-3-01928
4. Triton Central-2-11901
5. Bluffton-3-017810
6. Linton-2-11522
7. N. Posey-3-0136NR
8. Eastbrook-2-1824
9. Ev. Mater Dei-1-2546
10. Andrean-1-246NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)3-03001
2. Adams Central-3-02702
3. Carroll (Flora)-3-02304
4. S. Putnam-3-02045
5. Providence-3-01567
6. Indpls Park Tudor-3-01208
7. N. Judson-2-11043
8. Sheridan-2-1909
9. N. Decatur-2-14810
10. W. Washington-3-034NR

Others receiving votes: S. Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Clinton Prairie 16. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Tri 4.

