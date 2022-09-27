The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Brownsburg(12)6-03301
2. Center Grove(5)5-13142
3. Indpls Cathedral-4-12563
4. Hamilton Southeastern-6-02364
5. Carmel-4-2176T5
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne)-6-0158T5
7. Indpls Ben Davis-4-21447
8. Crown Point-6-01129
9. Fishers-4-258NR
10. Westfield-3-3388

Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mishawaka(13)6-03242
2. Merrillville(2)5-12983
3. Ft. Wayne Snider(1)5-12744
4. Whiteland(1)5-12361
5. Bloomington South-5-11887
6. Lafayette Harrison-5-11668
7. Ft. Wayne North-4-21109
8. Franklin-4-210010
9. Valparaiso-4-2965
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-4-236NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. New Palestine(15)6-03361
2. Indpls Roncalli(2)6-03042
3. NorthWood-6-02324
4. E. Central-5-11985
5. New Prairie-6-01706
6. Kokomo-6-01527
7. Martinsville-5-114210
8. Ev. Reitz-6-01409
9. Mooresville-5-11083
10. Indpls Brebeuf-3-2448

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. W. Lafayette(10)6-03221
2. Gibson Southern(2)6-02882
3. Indpls Chatard(4)4-22463
4. Norwell(1)6-02424
5. Oak Hill-6-01906
6. Hanover Central-6-01447
7. Owen Valley-6-01029
8. Western Boone-5-1888
9. Lawrenceburg-5-16010
10. Tri-West-4-2505

Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Linton(13)6-03081
2. Andrean(2)4-22883
3. LaVille(2)6-02544
4. Ev. Mater Dei-4-22185
5. Indpls Scecina-5-12122
6. Triton Central-5-11886
7. Lafayette Catholic-4-21089
8. Heritage Christian-4-2968
9. Southmont-6-062NR
10. Ft. Wayne Luers-3-340NR

Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(15)6-03301
2. Adams Central(2)6-03042
3. N. Judson-6-02583
4. N. Decatur-6-02384
5. Carroll (Flora)-6-01766
6. Indpls Park Tudor-5-11527
7. Tecumseh-6-01089
8. S. Putnam-5-11068
9. S. Adams-4-2625
10. Sheridan-5-154NR

Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.

