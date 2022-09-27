The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Brownsburg
|(12)
|6-0
|330
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(5)
|5-1
|314
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|-
|4-1
|256
|3
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|-
|6-0
|236
|4
|5. Carmel
|-
|4-2
|176
|T5
|6. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|-
|6-0
|158
|T5
|7. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|4-2
|144
|7
|8. Crown Point
|-
|6-0
|112
|9
|9. Fishers
|-
|4-2
|58
|NR
|10. Westfield
|-
|3-3
|38
|8
Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mishawaka
|(13)
|6-0
|324
|2
|2. Merrillville
|(2)
|5-1
|298
|3
|3. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(1)
|5-1
|274
|4
|4. Whiteland
|(1)
|5-1
|236
|1
|5. Bloomington South
|-
|5-1
|188
|7
|6. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|5-1
|166
|8
|7. Ft. Wayne North
|-
|4-2
|110
|9
|8. Franklin
|-
|4-2
|100
|10
|9. Valparaiso
|-
|4-2
|96
|5
|10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|4-2
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. New Palestine
|(15)
|6-0
|336
|1
|2. Indpls Roncalli
|(2)
|6-0
|304
|2
|3. NorthWood
|-
|6-0
|232
|4
|4. E. Central
|-
|5-1
|198
|5
|5. New Prairie
|-
|6-0
|170
|6
|6. Kokomo
|-
|6-0
|152
|7
|7. Martinsville
|-
|5-1
|142
|10
|8. Ev. Reitz
|-
|6-0
|140
|9
|9. Mooresville
|-
|5-1
|108
|3
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|3-2
|44
|8
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. W. Lafayette
|(10)
|6-0
|322
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(2)
|6-0
|288
|2
|3. Indpls Chatard
|(4)
|4-2
|246
|3
|4. Norwell
|(1)
|6-0
|242
|4
|5. Oak Hill
|-
|6-0
|190
|6
|6. Hanover Central
|-
|6-0
|144
|7
|7. Owen Valley
|-
|6-0
|102
|9
|8. Western Boone
|-
|5-1
|88
|8
|9. Lawrenceburg
|-
|5-1
|60
|10
|10. Tri-West
|-
|4-2
|50
|5
Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. Calumet 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Linton
|(13)
|6-0
|308
|1
|2. Andrean
|(2)
|4-2
|288
|3
|3. LaVille
|(2)
|6-0
|254
|4
|4. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|4-2
|218
|5
|5. Indpls Scecina
|-
|5-1
|212
|2
|6. Triton Central
|-
|5-1
|188
|6
|7. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|4-2
|108
|9
|8. Heritage Christian
|-
|4-2
|96
|8
|9. Southmont
|-
|6-0
|62
|NR
|10. Ft. Wayne Luers
|-
|3-3
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|6-0
|330
|1
|2. Adams Central
|(2)
|6-0
|304
|2
|3. N. Judson
|-
|6-0
|258
|3
|4. N. Decatur
|-
|6-0
|238
|4
|5. Carroll (Flora)
|-
|6-0
|176
|6
|6. Indpls Park Tudor
|-
|5-1
|152
|7
|7. Tecumseh
|-
|6-0
|108
|9
|8. S. Putnam
|-
|5-1
|106
|8
|9. S. Adams
|-
|4-2
|62
|5
|10. Sheridan
|-
|5-1
|54
|NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.
