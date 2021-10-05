The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(15)7-03181
2. Westfield-6-12742
3. Merrillville(1)7-02563
4. Carmel-6-12324
5. Hamilton Southeastern-6-11546
6. Brownsburg-5-21407
7. Lawrence North-5-11248
8. Carroll (Fort Wayne)-6-1889
8. Warren Central-5-2885
10. Chesterton-6-14810

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(16)7-03201
2. Decatur Central-6-12864
3. Lafayette Harrison-6-12225
4. Ft. Wayne Snider-5-12066
5. Valparaiso-6-11922
6. Bloomington South-6-11523
7. Concord-6-11209
8. Kokomo-6-160NR
9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-4-3588
10. Mishawaka-5-250NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. Michigan City 18. Castle 6.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Roncalli(15)7-03161
2. Leo(1)7-02742
3. Jasper-7-02483
4. E. Central-6-12285
5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)-6-11966
6. Ev. Memorial-6-11447
7. Mooresville-5-21124
8. Indpls Chatard-3-4829
9. New Prairie-6-17210
10. Northview-5-140NR

Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. Hobart 8.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. W. Lafayette(14)7-03161
2. Gibson Southern(1)6-1268T2
3. Indpls Brebeuf(1)6-1266T2
4. Danville-6-12164
5. Lawrenceburg-6-11766
6. Brownstown-7-01447
7. Tippecanoe Valley-7-01108
8. Norwell-6-1889
9. Tri-West-5-24810
10. Mt. Vernon (Posey)-6-1465

Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. Calumet 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Luers(16)7-03201
2. Eastbrook-6-02682
3. Heritage Christian-7-02243
4. Tipton-7-02044
5. Eastside-7-01945
6. Linton-7-01666
7. Andrean-5-21407
8. Ev. Mater Dei-5-21068
9. Speedway-6-1649
10. Centerville-6-038NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(12)7-02881
2. Monroe Central(2)7-02822
3. Adams Central(1)6-12683
4. Winamac-5-02304
5. S. Putnam-6-11725
6. Covenant Christian-5-21506
7. S. Adams-5-21147
8. Parke Heritage-5-2808
9. Springs Valley-5-1569
10. Churubusco-5-23810

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.

