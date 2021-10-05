The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(15)
|7-0
|318
|1
|2. Westfield
|-
|6-1
|274
|2
|3. Merrillville
|(1)
|7-0
|256
|3
|4. Carmel
|-
|6-1
|232
|4
|5. Hamilton Southeastern
|-
|6-1
|154
|6
|6. Brownsburg
|-
|5-2
|140
|7
|7. Lawrence North
|-
|5-1
|124
|8
|8. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|-
|6-1
|88
|9
|8. Warren Central
|-
|5-2
|88
|5
|10. Chesterton
|-
|6-1
|48
|10
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(16)
|7-0
|320
|1
|2. Decatur Central
|-
|6-1
|286
|4
|3. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|6-1
|222
|5
|4. Ft. Wayne Snider
|-
|5-1
|206
|6
|5. Valparaiso
|-
|6-1
|192
|2
|6. Bloomington South
|-
|6-1
|152
|3
|7. Concord
|-
|6-1
|120
|9
|8. Kokomo
|-
|6-1
|60
|NR
|9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|4-3
|58
|8
|10. Mishawaka
|-
|5-2
|50
|NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. Michigan City 18. Castle 6.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Roncalli
|(15)
|7-0
|316
|1
|2. Leo
|(1)
|7-0
|274
|2
|3. Jasper
|-
|7-0
|248
|3
|4. E. Central
|-
|6-1
|228
|5
|5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|-
|6-1
|196
|6
|6. Ev. Memorial
|-
|6-1
|144
|7
|7. Mooresville
|-
|5-2
|112
|4
|8. Indpls Chatard
|-
|3-4
|82
|9
|9. New Prairie
|-
|6-1
|72
|10
|10. Northview
|-
|5-1
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. Hobart 8.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. W. Lafayette
|(14)
|7-0
|316
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(1)
|6-1
|268
|T2
|3. Indpls Brebeuf
|(1)
|6-1
|266
|T2
|4. Danville
|-
|6-1
|216
|4
|5. Lawrenceburg
|-
|6-1
|176
|6
|6. Brownstown
|-
|7-0
|144
|7
|7. Tippecanoe Valley
|-
|7-0
|110
|8
|8. Norwell
|-
|6-1
|88
|9
|9. Tri-West
|-
|5-2
|48
|10
|10. Mt. Vernon (Posey)
|-
|6-1
|46
|5
Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. Calumet 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Luers
|(16)
|7-0
|320
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|6-0
|268
|2
|3. Heritage Christian
|-
|7-0
|224
|3
|4. Tipton
|-
|7-0
|204
|4
|5. Eastside
|-
|7-0
|194
|5
|6. Linton
|-
|7-0
|166
|6
|7. Andrean
|-
|5-2
|140
|7
|8. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|5-2
|106
|8
|9. Speedway
|-
|6-1
|64
|9
|10. Centerville
|-
|6-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(12)
|7-0
|288
|1
|2. Monroe Central
|(2)
|7-0
|282
|2
|3. Adams Central
|(1)
|6-1
|268
|3
|4. Winamac
|-
|5-0
|230
|4
|5. S. Putnam
|-
|6-1
|172
|5
|6. Covenant Christian
|-
|5-2
|150
|6
|7. S. Adams
|-
|5-2
|114
|7
|8. Parke Heritage
|-
|5-2
|80
|8
|9. Springs Valley
|-
|5-1
|56
|9
|10. Churubusco
|-
|5-2
|38
|10
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.