N. Alabama0707014
Indiana St.3308317

First Quarter

INST_FG O'Grady 22, 06:22

Second Quarter

INST_FG O'Grady 26, 08:25

UNA_Powell 12 run (Contorno kick), 04:55

Fourth Quarter

INST_Ferrell 2 pass from Screws (Collins pass from Screws), 11:42

UNA_Swan 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 00:48

Overtime

INST_FG O'Grady 25

UNAINST
First downs1711
Rushes-yards49-831-135
Passing148141
Comp-Att-Int15-31-216-30-2
Return Yards1156
Punts-Avg.9-41.18-39.4
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalty-Yards14-1127-70
Time of Possession35:3524:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 20-80, No. Walters 6-31, De. Lacey 2-3, Pa. Driggers 5-1, Ja. Gipson 8-(minus 25), Re. Files 4-(minus 34), Team 4-(minus 48). Indiana St., Te. Hodge 20-78, Ju. Dinka 10-65, Ga. Screws 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 6-13-1-64, Ja. Gipson 6-12-1-50, Re. Files 3-6-0-34. Indiana St., Ga. Screws 16-30-2-141.

RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Ko. Warden 2-32, Sh. Powell 4-29, Ta. Kenebrew 2-28, Pa. Driggers 3-26, An. Little 2-19, Co. Swan 2-14. Indiana St., Ke. Barnett 5-38, Ju. Dinka 2-33, Da. Collins 2-30, He. Woodcock 2-14, Et. Chambers 2-12, Ty. Ferrell 2-8, Da. Caton 1-6.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you