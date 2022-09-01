|N. Alabama
|0
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|0
|8
|3
|—
|17
First Quarter
INST_FG O'Grady 22, 06:22
Second Quarter
INST_FG O'Grady 26, 08:25
UNA_Powell 12 run (Contorno kick), 04:55
Fourth Quarter
INST_Ferrell 2 pass from Screws (Collins pass from Screws), 11:42
UNA_Swan 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 00:48
Overtime
INST_FG O'Grady 25
|UNA
|INST
|First downs
|17
|11
|Rushes-yards
|49-8
|31-135
|Passing
|148
|141
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-31-2
|16-30-2
|Return Yards
|11
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|9-41.1
|8-39.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|14-112
|7-70
|Time of Possession
|35:35
|24:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 20-80, No. Walters 6-31, De. Lacey 2-3, Pa. Driggers 5-1, Ja. Gipson 8-(minus 25), Re. Files 4-(minus 34), Team 4-(minus 48). Indiana St., Te. Hodge 20-78, Ju. Dinka 10-65, Ga. Screws 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_N. Alabama, No. Walters 6-13-1-64, Ja. Gipson 6-12-1-50, Re. Files 3-6-0-34. Indiana St., Ga. Screws 16-30-2-141.
RECEIVING_N. Alabama, Ko. Warden 2-32, Sh. Powell 4-29, Ta. Kenebrew 2-28, Pa. Driggers 3-26, An. Little 2-19, Co. Swan 2-14. Indiana St., Ke. Barnett 5-38, Ju. Dinka 2-33, Da. Collins 2-30, He. Woodcock 2-14, Et. Chambers 2-12, Ty. Ferrell 2-8, Da. Caton 1-6.
