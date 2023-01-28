N. IOWA (12-10)
Betz 3-7 1-2 8, Born 8-18 1-1 20, Campbell 0-2 2-2 2, Anderson 3-7 0-0 6, Duax 8-12 1-2 17, Wolf 2-4 3-3 8, Co.Henry 5-7 0-0 10, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 8-10 71.
INDIANA ST. (14-9)
Avila 3-5 3-8 10, Ca.Henry 5-9 4-4 14, Larry 0-2 2-2 2, McCauley 1-9 2-2 5, Neese 4-8 4-4 14, Bledson 7-10 3-3 20, Hobbs 4-5 2-2 14, Stephens 0-2 0-0 0, Kent 0-0 0-0 0, McKnight 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 20-25 79.
Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 5-14 (Born 3-7, Wolf 1-2, Betz 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Campbell 0-1), Indiana St. 11-26 (Hobbs 4-5, Bledson 3-6, Neese 2-6, Avila 1-2, McCauley 1-5, Ca.Henry 0-1, Stephens 0-1). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_N. Iowa 23 (Anderson 9), Indiana St. 31 (Ca.Henry 12). Assists_N. Iowa 14 (Born 4), Indiana St. 16 (Ca.Henry, Bledson 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 16, Indiana St. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.