BALL ST. (1-1)
Sparks 6-11 6-11 18, Bumbalough 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 9-18 4-4 29, Jacobs 6-15 0-0 12, Windham 1-6 0-0 2, Pearson 1-1 1-2 3, Sellers 1-4 0-0 3, Jihad 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 25-60 13-19 71.
INDIANA ST. (2-0)
Stephens 1-5 9-10 11, Gibson 5-10 2-2 12, Henry 3-6 1-4 7, McCauley 6-14 0-0 14, Neese 7-10 1-2 17, Larry 2-2 2-2 6, Kent 5-7 0-0 13, Bledson 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, McKnight 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 15-20 83.
Halftime_Indiana St. 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 8-18 (Coleman 7-11, Sellers 1-1, Bumbalough 0-1, Sparks 0-1, Windham 0-1, Jacobs 0-3), Indiana St. 8-27 (Kent 3-5, Neese 2-5, McCauley 2-8, Bledson 1-2, Gibson 0-1, Henry 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Miller 0-1, Stephens 0-3). Rebounds_Ball St. 34 (Jacobs 10), Indiana St. 27 (McCauley 6). Assists_Ball St. 9 (Coleman 4), Indiana St. 13 (Henry, Larry 4). Total Fouls_Ball St. 16, Indiana St. 16. A_3,610 (10,200).
