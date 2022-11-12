FGFTReb
BALL ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sparks326-116-115-61318
Bumbalough180-30-00-0000
Coleman399-184-40-44429
Jacobs396-150-02-103212
Windham191-60-01-4012
Pearson261-11-22-2133
Sellers191-40-00-3023
Jihad81-22-22-5014
Totals20025-6013-1912-3491671

Percentages: FG .417, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Coleman 7-11, Sellers 1-1, Bumbalough 0-1, Sparks 0-1, Windham 0-1, Jacobs 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sparks 2, Jacobs).

Turnovers: 19 (Coleman 8, Jacobs 3, Bumbalough 2, Sellers 2, Sparks 2, Jihad, Windham).

Steals: 5 (Coleman, Jacobs, Pearson, Sparks, Windham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stephens251-59-102-41311
Gibson245-102-21-41112
Henry313-61-42-4437
McCauley286-140-00-60414
Neese277-101-20-40017
Larry292-22-22-4406
Kent205-70-00-10213
Bledson91-30-00-0213
Miller40-10-00-0020
McKnight30-10-00-0100
Totals20030-5915-207-27131683

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Kent 3-5, Neese 2-5, McCauley 2-8, Bledson 1-2, Gibson 0-1, Henry 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Miller 0-1, Stephens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Henry, Kent, McCauley).

Turnovers: 12 (Gibson 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Larry 2, McKnight, Stephens).

Steals: 12 (Gibson 3, Larry 3, Henry 2, McCauley 2, Neese, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ball St.314071
Indiana St.434083

A_3,610 (10,200).

