FGFTReb
MURRAY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns223-52-31-3348
Smith141-41-20-3013
Moore314-80-00-3139
Perry326-140-01-21114
Wood373-65-50-32113
White231-50-00-1112
Anderson150-23-40-4103
Murray100-30-00-3000
Morgan91-12-31-2004
Edwards40-10-00-0000
Stacker30-20-00-0000
Totals20019-5113-173-2491156

Percentages: FG .373, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Wood 2-3, Perry 2-4, Moore 1-2, Anderson 0-2, Smith 0-2, White 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, White).

Turnovers: 13 (Burns 4, Wood 3, Perry 2, Moore, Smith, Stacker, White).

Steals: 3 (White 2, Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avila266-101-21-32215
Henry247-110-02-44216
Larry335-51-10-49211
McCauley288-132-20-63123
Neese263-70-00-7319
Gibson162-42-32-4217
Kent142-60-00-2106
Bledson111-30-00-0133
Hobbs70-20-00-0010
Martin50-10-01-1100
Miller53-40-01-2029
Stephens50-10-00-0100
Totals20037-676-87-33271599

Percentages: FG .552, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (McCauley 5-10, Miller 3-4, Neese 3-6, Henry 2-4, Avila 2-5, Kent 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Bledson 1-2, Hobbs 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hobbs).

Turnovers: 4 (McCauley 2, Bledson, Neese).

Steals: 8 (Neese 2, Avila, Bledson, Henry, Kent, Larry, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Murray St.282856
Indiana St.405999

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you