|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|22
|3-5
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|4
|8
|Smith
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Moore
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Perry
|32
|6-14
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|14
|Wood
|37
|3-6
|5-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|13
|White
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Anderson
|15
|0-2
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Murray
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|9
|1-1
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Edwards
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stacker
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|13-17
|3-24
|9
|11
|56
Percentages: FG .373, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Wood 2-3, Perry 2-4, Moore 1-2, Anderson 0-2, Smith 0-2, White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, White).
Turnovers: 13 (Burns 4, Wood 3, Perry 2, Moore, Smith, Stacker, White).
Steals: 3 (White 2, Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avila
|26
|6-10
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|15
|Henry
|24
|7-11
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|2
|16
|Larry
|33
|5-5
|1-1
|0-4
|9
|2
|11
|McCauley
|28
|8-13
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|23
|Neese
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|9
|Gibson
|16
|2-4
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|1
|7
|Kent
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Bledson
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|3
|Hobbs
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|5
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Stephens
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-67
|6-8
|7-33
|27
|15
|99
Percentages: FG .552, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (McCauley 5-10, Miller 3-4, Neese 3-6, Henry 2-4, Avila 2-5, Kent 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Bledson 1-2, Hobbs 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hobbs).
Turnovers: 4 (McCauley 2, Bledson, Neese).
Steals: 8 (Neese 2, Avila, Bledson, Henry, Kent, Larry, Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Murray St.
|28
|28
|—
|56
|Indiana St.
|40
|59
|—
|99
.
