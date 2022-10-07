Indianapolis0333312
Denver333009

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 33, 9:28. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 14 pass to Gordon; Wilson 18 run. Denver 3, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 44, 10:58. Drive: 10 plays, 40 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Gordon; Gordon 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Wilson 10 pass to Hamler on 3rd-and-15. Denver 6, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 52, :12. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Ryan 10 pass to Pittman; Ryan 8 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-8; Ryan 19 pass to Pittman; Ryan 18 pass to Dulin on 3rd-and-10; Ryan 11 pass to Pittman; Ryan 10 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-38. Denver 6, Indianapolis 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 8:51. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Ryan 13 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-3; D.Jackson 13 run. Indianapolis 6, Denver 6.

Den_FG McManus 45, 3:19. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:19. Key Play: Sterns 2 interception return to Indianapolis 27. Denver 9, Indianapolis 6.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 31, :05. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: Gilmore 0 interception return to Indianapolis 20; Ryan 11 pass to Pierce; Ryan 17 pass to Pierce; Ryan 10 pass to Campbell; D.Jackson 17 run. Indianapolis 9, Denver 9.

First Overtime

Ind_FG McLaughlin 48, 5:50. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Ryan 16 pass to Granson; Ryan 12 pass to Campbell; Ryan 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Indianapolis 12, Denver 9.

A_76,667.

IndDen
FIRST DOWNS1918
Rushing46
Passing1411
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF4-162-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-2
TOTAL NET YARDS306375
Total Plays7371
Avg Gain4.25.3
NET YARDS RUSHING106125
Rushes2628
Avg per rush4.0774.464
NET YARDS PASSING200250
Sacked-Yds lost6-514-24
Gross-Yds passing251274
Completed-Att.26-4121-39
Had Intercepted22
Yards-Pass Play4.2555.814
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-45-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.7-44.2865-45.8
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE5751
Punt Returns3-222-6
Kickoff Returns0-01-20
Interceptions2-352-25
PENALTIES-Yds8-647-49
FUMBLES-Lost4-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:3632:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Jackson 13-62, Lindsay 11-40, Hines 1-3, Ryan 1-1. Denver, Gordon 15-54, Boone 7-38, Wilson 4-22, Washington 1-9, Ozigbo 1-2.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 26-41-2-251. Denver, Wilson 21-39-2-274.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pierce 8-81, Pittman 5-59, Jackson 4-29, Lindsay 3-14, Campbell 2-22, Dulin 1-18, Granson 1-16, Alie-Cox 1-7, Hines 1-5. Denver, Sutton 5-74, Saubert 5-36, Jeudy 3-53, Gordon 3-49, Boone 3-47, Hamler 1-10, Okwuegbunam 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-13, Flowers 1-9. Denver, Washington 2-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, None. Denver, Washington 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Okereke 6-3-0, Franklin 5-4-0, Rodgers 5-1-0, Moore 5-0-0, Buckner 4-4-2, Gilmore 4-1-0, McLeod 4-1-0, Thomas 2-3-0, Stewart 2-1-0, Odeyingbo 1-3-.5, Ngakoue 1-1-1.5, Cowart 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Pittman 1-0-0, Banogu 0-1-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0, Speed 0-1-0. Denver, Mathis 6-0-0, Singleton 5-4-0, Chubb 4-3-2.5, Surtain 4-3-0, D.Jones 4-1-1, Jackson 3-4-0, K.Williams 3-2-0, Browning 2-3-1.5, Griffith 2-2-0, Darby 2-0-0, Sterns 1-2-0, Purcell 1-1-0, Jeudy 1-0-0, D.Williams 1-0-0, Jewell 0-7-.5, Uwazurike 0-3-0, Henningsen 0-2-0, Dr.Jones 0-1-.5, Bassey 0-1-0, Bonitto 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Thomas 1-35, Gilmore 1-0. Denver, Sterns 2-25.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 34.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.

