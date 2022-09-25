Kansas City683017
Indianapolis733720

First Quarter

Ind_Woods 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:24.

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :34.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 43, 9:40.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 1:46.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Ammendola 26, 7:56.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 2:53.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Woods 12 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :24.

A_65,975.

KCInd
First downs2019
Total Net Yards315259
Rushes-yards23-5827-82
Passing257177
Punt Returns2-121-10
Kickoff Returns5-942-57
Interceptions Ret.0-01--1
Comp-Att-Int20-36-127-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-55-45
Punts3-56.6673-51.333
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards6-454-34
Time of Possession26:2833:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 4-26, McKinnon 7-20, Pacheco 3-9, Burton 1-2, Kelce 1-1, Edwards-Helaire 7-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-71, Hines 3-7, Ryan 3-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-262, Townsend 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-0-222.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 5-89, Edwards-Helaire 5-39, Kelce 4-58, Valdes-Scantling 4-48, Gray 1-26, Hardman 1-2. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-72, Hines 5-23, Pierce 3-61, Taylor 3-20, Woods 2-13, Campbell 2-10, Granson 2-7, Alie-Cox 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Ammendola 34.

