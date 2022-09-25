|Kansas City
|6
|8
|3
|0
|—
|17
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|3
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
Ind_Woods 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:24.
KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :34.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 43, 9:40.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 1:46.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Ammendola 26, 7:56.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 2:53.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Woods 12 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :24.
A_65,975.
|KC
|Ind
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|315
|259
|Rushes-yards
|23-58
|27-82
|Passing
|257
|177
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-94
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1--1
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-36-1
|27-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|5-45
|Punts
|3-56.667
|3-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|26:28
|33:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 4-26, McKinnon 7-20, Pacheco 3-9, Burton 1-2, Kelce 1-1, Edwards-Helaire 7-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-71, Hines 3-7, Ryan 3-4.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-262, Townsend 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-0-222.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 5-89, Edwards-Helaire 5-39, Kelce 4-58, Valdes-Scantling 4-48, Gray 1-26, Hardman 1-2. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-72, Hines 5-23, Pierce 3-61, Taylor 3-20, Woods 2-13, Campbell 2-10, Granson 2-7, Alie-Cox 1-9, Dulin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Ammendola 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.