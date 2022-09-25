Kansas City683017
Indianapolis733720

First Quarter

Ind_Woods 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:24. Drive: 3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23. Indianapolis 7, Kansas City 0.

KC_Kelce 3 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :34. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:03. Key Play: Mahomes 29 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-7. Indianapolis 7, Kansas City 6.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 43, 9:40. Drive: 12 plays, 46 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 29; Ryan 8 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-4; Ryan 17 pass to Pierce; Ryan 7 pass to Dulin on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 10, Kansas City 6.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 1:46. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Mahomes 10 pass to Smith-Schuster. Kansas City 14, Indianapolis 10.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Ammendola 26, 7:56. Drive: 16 plays, 62 yards, 7:04. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 31; Mahomes 11 pass to Smith-Schuster; Mahomes 16 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Burton 2 run on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 10 run. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 2:53. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Ryan 9 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-8; Ryan 26 pass to Pittman. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 13.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Woods 12 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :24. Drive: 16 plays, 76 yards, 8:14. Key Plays: Ryan 2 pass to Campbell on 3rd-and-3; Ryan 2 run on 4th-and-1; Ryan 4 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-4; Taylor 13 run; Ryan 14 pass to Pierce. Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17.

A_65,975.

KCInd
FIRST DOWNS2019
Rushing65
Passing1212
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF3-106-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-21-3
TOTAL NET YARDS315259
Total Plays6069
Avg Gain5.33.8
NET YARDS RUSHING5882
Rushes2327
Avg per rush2.5223.037
NET YARDS PASSING257177
Sacked-Yds lost1-55-45
Gross-Yds passing262222
Completed-Att.20-3627-37
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.9464.214
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-25-2-0
PUNTS-Avg.3-56.6673-51.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE10666
Punt Returns2-121-10
Kickoff Returns5-942-57
Interceptions0-01--1
PENALTIES-Yds6-454-34
FUMBLES-Lost2-12-1
TIME OF POSSESSION26:2833:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 4-26, McKinnon 7-20, Pacheco 3-9, Burton 1-2, Kelce 1-1, Edwards-Helaire 7-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-71, Hines 3-7, Ryan 3-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-262, Townsend 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-0-222.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Smith-Schuster 5-89, Edwards-Helaire 5-39, Kelce 4-58, Valdes-Scantling 4-48, Gray 1-26, Hardman 1-2. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-72, Hines 5-23, Pierce 3-61, Taylor 3-20, Woods 2-13, Campbell 2-10, Granson 2-7, Alie-Cox 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Moore 2-12. Indianapolis, Hines 1-10.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Pacheco 5-94. Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-57.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Harris 7-6-0, Bolton 6-3-2, Ja.Watson 6-0-0, Sneed 5-2-1, Saunders 3-5-0, Reid 3-4-0, Fenton 3-2-0, Thornhill 2-3-0, Dunlap 2-2-1, Wharton 2-0-0, Karlaftis 1-3-0, Clark 1-2-1, C.Jones 1-1-0, Nnadi 1-0-0, Herring 0-2-0, Cook 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Franklin 8-4-0, Gilmore 5-0-0, Okereke 4-3-0, Paye 3-0-0, Buckner 2-2-0, McLeod 2-2-0, Facyson 2-0-0, Moore 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 2-0-0, Rodgers 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Ngakoue 1-1-1, Stewart 1-1-0, Pinter 1-0-0, Odenigbo 0-1-0, Speed 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, None. Indianapolis, McLeod 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Ammendola 34.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you