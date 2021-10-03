Indianapolis07101027
Miami3001417

First Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 38, 9:54.

Second Quarter

Ind_Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.

Ind_FG Blankenship 34, :54.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.

Mia_Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.

Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.

Mia_Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.

A_64,571.

IndMia
First downs2013
Total Net Yards349203
Rushes-yards33-13916-35
Passing210168
Punt Returns2--13-13
Kickoff Returns2-440-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-32-020-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-183-31
Punts4-50.05-47.8
Fumbles-Lost1-13-2
Penalties-Yards8-865-32
Time of Possession37:0922:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

