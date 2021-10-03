|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|10
|10
|—
|27
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 38, 9:54.
Second Quarter
Ind_Taylor 23 run (Blankenship kick), 2:47.
Third Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 3 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 8:29.
Ind_FG Blankenship 34, :54.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 43, 13:17.
Mia_Gesicki 1 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 10:40.
Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 6:15.
Mia_Parker 3 pass from Brissett (Sanders kick), 4:31.
A_64,571.
|Ind
|Mia
|First downs
|20
|13
|Total Net Yards
|349
|203
|Rushes-yards
|33-139
|16-35
|Passing
|210
|168
|Punt Returns
|2--1
|3-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-32-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-31
|Punts
|4-50.0
|5-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-86
|5-32
|Time of Possession
|37:09
|22:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 16-103, Mack 10-22, Wentz 5-8, Hines 2-6. Miami, Brown 8-23, Brissett 3-8, Gaskin 2-3, Ahmed 3-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 24-32-0-228. Miami, Brissett 20-30-0-199.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-59, Pascal 4-44, Alie-Cox 3-42, Taylor 3-11, P.Campbell 2-22, Hines 2-5, Doyle 1-24, Dulin 1-17, Granson 1-3, Mack 1-1. Miami, Gesicki 5-57, Parker 4-77, Waddle 3-33, Ahmed 2-12, Smythe 2-6, Wilson 1-11, Fuller 1-6, Brown 1-4, Grant 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.