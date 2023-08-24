|Indianapolis
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
|Philadelphia
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Phi_Sermon 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:17.
Ind_D.Jackson 3 run (Havrisik kick), 6:20.
Phi_FG Elliott 59, 2:39.
Second Quarter
Ind_Hull 1 run (Havrisik kick), 13:31.
Ind_FG Havrisik 41, 6:08.
Phi_FG Elliott 52, 2:36.
Third Quarter
Ind_Drake 8 pass from Minshew (Havrisik kick), 9:05.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Havrisik 47, 1:59.
A_69,879.
|Ind
|Phi
|First downs
|27
|17
|Total Net Yards
|393
|278
|Rushes-yards
|31-127
|21-42
|Passing
|266
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-127
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-42
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-36-1
|31-51-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-23
|Punts
|3-48.667
|3-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|32:25
|27:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Richardson 5-38, Hull 6-25, Funk 5-23, Drake 5-21, Ehlinger 2-10, Jackson 4-8, Minshew 1-2, Huntley 3-0. Philadelphia, Sermon 16-30, Book 1-7, McKee 1-5, Brooks 2-4, Allen 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 9-11-0-102, Ehlinger 6-8-1-86, Richardson 6-17-0-78. Philadelphia, McKee 19-34-0-158, Book 11-15-0-80, Mariota 1-2-0-21.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Montgomery 3-36, Mallory 2-43, Huntley 2-36, Granson 2-25, Pittman 2-24, Drake 2-22, Perriman 2-15, Ogletree 1-23, P.Brown 1-16, Winfree 1-12, McKenzie 1-8, Jackson 1-6, Funk 1-0. Philadelphia, Cain 6-62, Swain 6-33, Russell 4-28, Sermon 4-26, Ty.Jackson 3-31, Ngata 2-32, Brooks 2-16, Arnold 2-10, Haselwood 1-14, Allen 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
