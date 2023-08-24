Indianapolis7107327
Philadelphia1030013

First Quarter

Phi_Sermon 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:17.

Ind_D.Jackson 3 run (Havrisik kick), 6:20.

Phi_FG Elliott 59, 2:39.

Second Quarter

Ind_Hull 1 run (Havrisik kick), 13:31.

Ind_FG Havrisik 41, 6:08.

Phi_FG Elliott 52, 2:36.

Third Quarter

Ind_Drake 8 pass from Minshew (Havrisik kick), 9:05.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Havrisik 47, 1:59.

A_69,879.

IndPhi
First downs2717
Total Net Yards393278
Rushes-yards31-12721-42
Passing266236
Punt Returns1-03-5
Kickoff Returns1-234-127
Interceptions Ret.0-01-42
Comp-Att-Int21-36-131-51-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-03-23
Punts3-48.6673-45.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-428-55
Time of Possession32:2527:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Richardson 5-38, Hull 6-25, Funk 5-23, Drake 5-21, Ehlinger 2-10, Jackson 4-8, Minshew 1-2, Huntley 3-0. Philadelphia, Sermon 16-30, Book 1-7, McKee 1-5, Brooks 2-4, Allen 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 9-11-0-102, Ehlinger 6-8-1-86, Richardson 6-17-0-78. Philadelphia, McKee 19-34-0-158, Book 11-15-0-80, Mariota 1-2-0-21.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Montgomery 3-36, Mallory 2-43, Huntley 2-36, Granson 2-25, Pittman 2-24, Drake 2-22, Perriman 2-15, Ogletree 1-23, P.Brown 1-16, Winfree 1-12, McKenzie 1-8, Jackson 1-6, Funk 1-0. Philadelphia, Cain 6-62, Swain 6-33, Russell 4-28, Sermon 4-26, Ty.Jackson 3-31, Ngata 2-32, Brooks 2-16, Arnold 2-10, Haselwood 1-14, Allen 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

