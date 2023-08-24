|Indianapolis
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
|Philadelphia
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Phi_Sermon 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:17. Drive: 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:43. Key Plays: Allen kick return to Indianapolis 27; Mariota 21 pass to Cain on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 7, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_D.Jackson 3 run (Havrisik kick), 6:20. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Richardson 13 pass to Pittman; Richardson 23 pass to Ogletree. Indianapolis 7, Philadelphia 7.
Phi_FG Elliott 59, 2:39. Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: McKee 14 pass to Sermon on 3rd-and-4; McKee 12 pass to Cain. Philadelphia 10, Indianapolis 7.
Second Quarter
Ind_Hull 1 run (Havrisik kick), 13:31. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Richardson 16 run; Richardson 11 pass to Pittman. Indianapolis 14, Philadelphia 10.
Ind_FG Havrisik 41, 6:08. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Richardson 12 run on 3rd-and-10; Richardson 17 pass to Granson; Richardson 5 run on 3rd-and-11. Indianapolis 17, Philadelphia 10.
Phi_FG Elliott 52, 2:36. Drive: 12 plays, 44 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Allen kick return to Philadelphia 22; McKee 11 pass to Cain on 3rd-and-7; McKee 19 pass to Ngata on 4th-and-3. Indianapolis 17, Philadelphia 13.
Third Quarter
Ind_Drake 8 pass from Minshew (Havrisik kick), 9:05. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Minshew 12 pass to Winfree; Minshew 12 pass to Perriman. Indianapolis 24, Philadelphia 13.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Havrisik 47, 1:59. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:02. Key Play: Ehlinger 34 pass to Huntley on 3rd-and-2. Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13.
A_69,879.
|Ind
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|27
|17
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|15
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-12
|6-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|2-5
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|393
|278
|Total Plays
|68
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|127
|42
|Rushes
|31
|21
|Avg per rush
|4.097
|2.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|266
|236
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-0
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|266
|259
|Completed-Att.
|21-36
|31-51
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.189
|4.37
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-2
|4-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-48.667
|3-45.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|23
|174
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|4-127
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-42
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-42
|8-55
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:25
|27:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Richardson 5-38, Hull 6-25, Funk 5-23, Drake 5-21, Ehlinger 2-10, Jackson 4-8, Minshew 1-2, Huntley 3-0. Philadelphia, Sermon 16-30, Book 1-7, McKee 1-5, Brooks 2-4, Allen 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 9-11-0-102, Ehlinger 6-8-1-86, Richardson 6-17-0-78. Philadelphia, McKee 19-34-0-158, Book 11-15-0-80, Mariota 1-2-0-21.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Montgomery 3-36, Mallory 2-43, Huntley 2-36, Granson 2-25, Pittman 2-24, Drake 2-22, Perriman 2-15, Ogletree 1-23, P.Brown 1-16, Winfree 1-12, McKenzie 1-8, Jackson 1-6, Funk 1-0. Philadelphia, Cain 6-62, Swain 6-33, Russell 4-28, Sermon 4-26, Ty.Jackson 3-31, Ngata 2-32, Brooks 2-16, Arnold 2-10, Haselwood 1-14, Allen 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-0. Philadelphia, Swain 3-5.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Flowers 1-23. Philadelphia, Allen 4-127.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Anderson 6-3-0, Franklin 4-2-0, Flowers 4-1-0, Baker 4-0-0, Toliver 3-1-0, Black 3-0-0, Speed 2-2-0, Cross 2-1-0, McGrone 2-1-0, Kareem 2-0-1, Stuard 2-0-0, Blackmon 1-3-0, Agim 1-2-.5, Lammons 1-2-0, Olubi 1-2-0, Odeyingbo 1-1-1, T.Brown 1-1-0, Taylor-Stuart 1-1-0, Lewis 0-2-.5, Buckner 0-2-0, Denbow 0-1-0, Moore 0-1-0, Sampson 0-1-0, Stewart 0-1-0. Philadelphia, VanSumeren 11-6-0, Maddox-Williams 6-1-0, Wallace 3-2-0, S.Brown 3-1-0, Ringo 3-1-0, Wilson 2-2-0, Ricks 2-1-0, Cooper 2-0-0, Evans 1-2-0, Sanders 1-2-0, P.Johnson 1-1-0, J.Scott 1-1-0, Garner 1-0-0, Morrow 1-0-0, Sagapolu 1-0-0, J.Robinson 0-2-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, McCollum 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Philadelphia, Maddox-Williams 1-42.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump James Carter, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Alonzo Ramsey, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.
