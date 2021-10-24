Indianapolis7671030
San Francisco1200618

First Quarter

SF_Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12.

SF_FG Slye 34, 8:08.

Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15.

SF_FG Slye 56, 2:27.

Second Quarter

Ind_Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07.

Ind_FG Badgley 42, 7:00.

Ind_Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49.

A_56,576.

IndSF
First downs1713
Total Net Yards295280
Rushes-yards33-14824-111
Passing147169
Punt Returns1-53-21
Kickoff Returns1-145-119
Interceptions Ret.2-40-0
Comp-Att-Int17-26-016-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-32-12
Punts6-45.54-48.25
Fumbles-Lost4-23-2
Penalties-Yards6-457-122
Time of Possession33:5626:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

