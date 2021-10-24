|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|7
|10
|—
|30
|San Francisco
|12
|0
|0
|6
|—
|18
First Quarter
SF_Mitchell 14 run (kick failed), 10:12. Drive: 9 plays, 78 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Cannon kick return to San Francisco 22; Mitchell 20 run; Mitchell 14 run. San Francisco 6, Indianapolis 0.
SF_FG Slye 34, 8:08. Drive: 5 plays, 12 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Mitchell 12 run. San Francisco 9, Indianapolis 0.
Ind_Alie-Cox 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 5:15. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. Key Play: Wentz 57 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-11. San Francisco 9, Indianapolis 7.
SF_FG Slye 56, 2:27. Drive: 7 plays, 39 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Cannon kick return to San Francisco 24; Garoppolo 28 pass to Samuel. San Francisco 12, Indianapolis 7.
Second Quarter
Ind_Wentz 1 run (pass failed), 1:00. Drive: 5 plays, 28 yards, 2:02. Key Play: Taylor 10 run. Indianapolis 13, San Francisco 12.
Third Quarter
Ind_Taylor 5 run (Badgley kick), 3:45. Drive: 1 play, 33 yards, 00:53. Indianapolis 20, San Francisco 12.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Samuel 14 pass from Garoppolo (pass failed), 13:07. Drive: 3 plays, 70 yards, 1:11. Key Plays: Garoppolo 29 pass to Samuel; Garoppolo 27 pass to Woerner. Indianapolis 20, San Francisco 18.
Ind_FG Badgley 42, 7:00. Drive: 11 plays, 49 yards, 6:07. Key Plays: Pascal kick return to Indianapolis 27; Wentz 14 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-3; Wentz 13 pass to Pascal; Wentz 17 run; Wentz 5 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-12. Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 18.
Ind_Pittman 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 2:49. Drive: 6 plays, 39 yards, 2:31. Key Plays: X.Rhodes 4 interception return to San Francisco 39; Wentz 6 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-5. Indianapolis 30, San Francisco 18.
A_56,576.
|Ind
|SF
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|13
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|3
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|1-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|295
|280
|Total Plays
|60
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|148
|111
|Rushes
|33
|24
|Avg per rush
|4.485
|4.625
|NET YARDS PASSING
|147
|169
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-3
|2-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|150
|181
|Completed-Att.
|17-26
|16-27
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.444
|5.828
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-1-1
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-45.5
|4-48.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|23
|140
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|5-119
|Interceptions
|2-4
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-45
|7-122
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-2
|3-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:56
|26:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 18-107, Wentz 4-23, Hines 8-14, Mack 3-4. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-107, Aiyuk 1-3, Hasty 3-1, Garoppolo 2-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-26-0-150. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-181.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 4-105, Alie-Cox 3-25, Pascal 3-14, Taylor 3-3, Dulin 2-0, Coutee 1-5, Hines 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Samuel 7-100, Hasty 3-15, Woerner 2-30, Sanu 1-16, Sherfield 1-9, Aiyuk 1-6, Dwelley 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-5. San Francisco, Sanu 1-13, Aiyuk 2-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Pascal 1-14. San Francisco, Samuel 2-60, Cannon 3-59.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, K.Moore 5-2-0, Buckner 5-0-1, Willis 4-2-0, X.Rhodes 3-1-0, Leonard 2-5-0, Okereke 2-2-0, Rodgers 2-0-0, Paye 1-3-0, Odum 1-1-0, Sendejo 1-1-0, Stewart 1-1-0, Muhammad 1-0-1, Lewis 1-0-0, Pascal 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Franklin 0-3-0. San Francisco, Norman 7-3-0, Warner 7-2-0, Ward 5-2-0, Al-Shaair 4-5-0, Street 3-1-1, Bosa 3-1-0, K.Williams 3-0-0, Armstead 2-2-0, Moseley 2-1-0, Tartt 2-1-0, Key 2-0-0, Hasty 1-0-0, Jennings 1-0-0, Hufanga 0-2-0, Jones 0-2-0, Ford 0-1-0, Kerr 0-1-0, T.Wilson 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, X.Rhodes 1-4, Willis 1-0. San Francisco, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.