|Indianapolis
|14
|14
|3
|0
|—
|31
|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|10
|—
|20
First Quarter
Ind_Richardson 18 run (Gay kick), 10:44.
Ind_Richardson 15 run (Gay kick), 9:13.
Hou_N.Collins 8 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.
Second Quarter
Ind_Moss 11 run (Gay kick), 9:43.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 4:25.
Ind_Granson 4 pass from Minshew (Gay kick), :10.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG Gay 42, 5:50.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 36, 13:24.
Hou_Dell 23 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 9:48.
A_71,159.
|Ind
|Hou
|First downs
|19
|24
|Total Net Yards
|353
|389
|Rushes-yards
|23-126
|26-52
|Passing
|227
|337
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-33-0
|30-47-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-47
|Punts
|5-44.0
|3-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-42
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|25:02
|34:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Moss 18-88, Richardson 3-35, Minshew 2-3. Houston, Pierce 15-31, Singletary 4-14, Ogunbowale 2-4, Beck 2-2, Stroud 3-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 19-23-0-171, Richardson 6-10-0-56. Houston, Stroud 30-47-0-384.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 8-56, Downs 4-37, Moss 4-19, Granson 3-16, Mallory 2-49, Pierce 2-28, Alie-Cox 1-15, McKenzie 1-7. Houston, N.Collins 7-146, Dell 7-72, Woods 6-74, Schultz 4-34, Jordan 2-27, Pierce 2-4, Metchie 1-17, Singletary 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.
