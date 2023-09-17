Indianapolis14143031
Houston7301020

First Quarter

Ind_Richardson 18 run (Gay kick), 10:44.

Ind_Richardson 15 run (Gay kick), 9:13.

Hou_N.Collins 8 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 3:14.

Second Quarter

Ind_Moss 11 run (Gay kick), 9:43.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 4:25.

Ind_Granson 4 pass from Minshew (Gay kick), :10.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Gay 42, 5:50.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 36, 13:24.

Hou_Dell 23 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 9:48.

A_71,159.

IndHou
First downs1924
Total Net Yards353389
Rushes-yards23-12626-52
Passing227337
Punt Returns1-02-20
Kickoff Returns0-02-37
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-33-030-47-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-47
Punts5-44.03-42.333
Fumbles-Lost1-03-1
Penalties-Yards8-423-20
Time of Possession25:0234:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Moss 18-88, Richardson 3-35, Minshew 2-3. Houston, Pierce 15-31, Singletary 4-14, Ogunbowale 2-4, Beck 2-2, Stroud 3-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Minshew 19-23-0-171, Richardson 6-10-0-56. Houston, Stroud 30-47-0-384.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 8-56, Downs 4-37, Moss 4-19, Granson 3-16, Mallory 2-49, Pierce 2-28, Alie-Cox 1-15, McKenzie 1-7. Houston, N.Collins 7-146, Dell 7-72, Woods 6-74, Schultz 4-34, Jordan 2-27, Pierce 2-4, Metchie 1-17, Singletary 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.

