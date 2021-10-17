|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|14
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind_P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52. Drive: 7 plays, 92 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Wentz 17 pass to Pittman; Wentz 13 pass to J.Taylor. Indianapolis 7, Houston 0.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Badgley 41, 12:59. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:56. Key Play: Wentz 52 pass to Hilton. Indianapolis 10, Houston 0.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 6:43. Key Plays: Mills 18 pass to N.Collins; Mills 13 pass to Akins; Mills 4 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-1; Mills 5 pass to N.Collins on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 10, Houston 3.
Third Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50. Drive: 2 plays, 28 yards, 00:46. Key Play: Leonard 4 interception return to Houston 28. Indianapolis 17, Houston 3.
Ind_J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37. Drive: 4 plays, 88 yards, 2:16. Key Play: J.Taylor 83 run. Indianapolis 24, Houston 3.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: J.Taylor 13 run; J.Taylor 12 run; Wentz 10 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-11; Hines 7 run on 4th-and-1; J.Taylor 10 run. Indianapolis 31, Houston 3.
A_57,947.
|Hou
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|15
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-17
|3-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|353
|388
|Total Plays
|74
|48
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|8.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|124
|174
|Rushes
|29
|26
|Avg per rush
|4.276
|6.692
|NET YARDS PASSING
|229
|214
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-14
|2-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|243
|223
|Completed-Att.
|29-43
|11-20
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.089
|9.727
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-0-0
|6-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-42.4
|5-43.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|94
|82
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|4-91
|2-58
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-16
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-25
|2-10
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:33
|25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.
PASSING_Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 1-3. Indianapolis, Hines 2-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 4-91. Indianapolis, Dulin 2-58.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Greenard 5-1-2, Grugier-Hill 4-3-0, Kirksey 4-0-0, L.Johnson 3-2-0, Thomas 3-2-0, Cunningham 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Walker 1-2-0, Mercilus 1-1-0, Brooks 1-0-0, Burkhead 1-0-0, N.Collins 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Reid 1-0-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 9-5-0, K.Moore 9-0-0, Leonard 6-1-0, Willis 5-4-1, Buckner 4-1-1, Blackmon 4-0-0, Ya-Sin 4-0-0, X.Rhodes 3-2-0, Stewart 2-5-0, Muhammad 2-2-0, Rochell 2-1-0, Lewis 2-0-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Rodgers 1-1-0, Paye 1-0-0, Speed 1-0-0, Stallworth 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-12, Leonard 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.