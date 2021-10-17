Houston03003
Indianapolis7314731

First Quarter

Ind_P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52. Drive: 7 plays, 92 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Wentz 17 pass to Pittman; Wentz 13 pass to J.Taylor. Indianapolis 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 12:59. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 1:56. Key Play: Wentz 52 pass to Hilton. Indianapolis 10, Houston 0.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 6:43. Key Plays: Mills 18 pass to N.Collins; Mills 13 pass to Akins; Mills 4 pass to Cooks on 3rd-and-1; Mills 5 pass to N.Collins on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 10, Houston 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50. Drive: 2 plays, 28 yards, 00:46. Key Play: Leonard 4 interception return to Houston 28. Indianapolis 17, Houston 3.

Ind_J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37. Drive: 4 plays, 88 yards, 2:16. Key Play: J.Taylor 83 run. Indianapolis 24, Houston 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: J.Taylor 13 run; J.Taylor 12 run; Wentz 10 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-11; Hines 7 run on 4th-and-1; J.Taylor 10 run. Indianapolis 31, Houston 3.

A_57,947.

HouInd
FIRST DOWNS1915
Rushing77
Passing128
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF9-173-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-21-1
TOTAL NET YARDS353388
Total Plays7448
Avg Gain4.88.1
NET YARDS RUSHING124174
Rushes2926
Avg per rush4.2766.692
NET YARDS PASSING229214
Sacked-Yds lost2-142-9
Gross-Yds passing243223
Completed-Att.29-4311-20
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play5.0899.727
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-0-06-2-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-42.45-43.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE9482
Punt Returns1-32-8
Kickoff Returns4-912-58
Interceptions0-02-16
PENALTIES-Yds4-252-10
FUMBLES-Lost1-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:3325:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 1-3. Indianapolis, Hines 2-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Houston, Roberts 4-91. Indianapolis, Dulin 2-58.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Houston, Greenard 5-1-2, Grugier-Hill 4-3-0, Kirksey 4-0-0, L.Johnson 3-2-0, Thomas 3-2-0, Cunningham 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Walker 1-2-0, Mercilus 1-1-0, Brooks 1-0-0, Burkhead 1-0-0, N.Collins 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Reid 1-0-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 9-5-0, K.Moore 9-0-0, Leonard 6-1-0, Willis 5-4-1, Buckner 4-1-1, Blackmon 4-0-0, Ya-Sin 4-0-0, X.Rhodes 3-2-0, Stewart 2-5-0, Muhammad 2-2-0, Rochell 2-1-0, Lewis 2-0-0, Franklin 1-1-0, Rodgers 1-1-0, Paye 1-0-0, Speed 1-0-0, Stallworth 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Houston, None. Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-12, Leonard 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Jerome Boger, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Ross Smith.

